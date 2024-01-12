Grand Jury Says Ohio Woman Who Miscarried At Home Won’t Be Charged

CLOSE

In September 34 year old Brittany Watts miscarried into a toilet in her home, following being admitted into a hospital in Warren, Ohio, at 21 weeks and 5 days pregnant for vaginal bleeding. Hospital staff found that her water had broken prematurely and that she had “severe oligohydramnios,” or low amniotic fluid, with a miscarriage being among the complications that can occur from oligohydramnios, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Brittany Watts after her miscarriage, went back to the Hospital for vaginal bleeding after a home delivery without hemorrhage. The coroner’s report found that the fetus had died inside the uterus.

Brittany Watts was charged with a felony in the fifth degree, under a section of Ohio law that penalizes treatment of a human corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage reasonable family sensibilities” or “community sensibilities.” Because the fetus had clogged her toilet.

Today it’s being reported that a Trumbull County grand jury decided against indicting Watts on the abuse of corpse charge on Thursday afternoon, the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement to NBC News.

