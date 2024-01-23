Mary J. Blige Talks New Music, Merch, Relationship Status & No Regrets

CLOSE

The Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, sat down for an interview proving that much like her character in ‘PowerBook II: Ghost’, Monet Tejada, a the age of 53, MJB is still a boss in these streets. Mary J. Blige let it be known that she is dropping new music, new merchandise and she hinted that she might have a new boo, because, Mary says, she’s is not single.

In a recent interview with Big Tigger, Mary J. Blige gave us a sneak peek into what we have to look forward to with the new season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, while opening up about her legacy, and new music, Mary say’s she has no regrets after giving her life to her music and more.

If you ever seen MJB in concert the Queen is always fly and her boot game is to die for. So it would only make sense that she is starting her own boot line.

However the biggest question that is on everyone’s inquiring mind, since being divorced for over 5 years now, does Mary J. Blige still believe in love and what is her relationship status? Mary’s response was that she still does believe in love, she’s not single and she is happy.

If you are a fan of Mary J. Blige she tells her story in her music, however when it comes to matters of the heart she keeps hers close to the vest.

Take a listen to Mary J. Blige’s interview in the video below.