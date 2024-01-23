The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart, NDA, Restraining Order & Tasha K

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 23, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kevin Hart Requests A Temporary Restraining Order Against Tasha K

Kevin Hart is requesting a temporary restraining order against Tasha K following an interview featuring his former assistant, Miesha Shakes and doubling down with an NDA to back his lawsuit up. Read More

Cardi B Accuses Tasha K of Having Hidden Offshore Accounts

Cardi B’s legal battle with Tasha K continues as her attorneys request a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with a subpoena…Read More

Common and Jennifer Hudson Confirm Relationship

After months of speculation, Common playfully confirmed his relationship with Jennifer Hudson on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Read More

Nick Cannon Honors His and Alyssa Scott’s Late Son Zen: ‘Light and Presence Shining Over’

Nick Cannon has paid tribute to his and Alyssa Scott’s late son Zen in a touching post on social media. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am