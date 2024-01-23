The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart, NDA, Restraining Order & Tasha K

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 23, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Kevin Hart Requests A Temporary Restraining Order Against Tasha K
Kevin Hart is requesting a temporary restraining order against Tasha K following an interview featuring his former assistant, Miesha Shakes and doubling down with an NDA to back his lawsuit up. Read More
Cardi B Accuses Tasha K of Having Hidden Offshore Accounts
Cardi B’s legal battle with Tasha K continues as her attorneys request a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with a subpoena…Read More
Common and Jennifer Hudson Confirm Relationship
After months of speculation, Common playfully confirmed his relationship with Jennifer Hudson on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Read More
Nick Cannon Honors His and Alyssa Scott’s Late Son Zen: ‘Light and Presence Shining Over’
Nick Cannon has paid tribute to his and Alyssa Scott’s late son Zen in a touching post on social media. Read More
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
Your Weight and Your Health
A Baptism Water Slide Debuts At A North Carolina Church
Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
A$AP Rocky Gets Into Brawl At SXSW