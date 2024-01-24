The Bijou Star Files: Tyreek Hill Happily Married Filed For Divorce

CLOSE

TYREEK HILL Files For Divorce …BUT I INSIST I’M STILL HAPPILY MARRIED!!!

Court records show Tyreek Hill filed for divorce from his wife this week — less than three months after they initially tied the knot — but the Miami Dolphins star is adamant he’s still happily married. Read More

Got A Point? Keke Palmer Highlights The Value Of “Individualism” In Romantic Relationships

Keke Palmer is reportedly in the middle of a custody battle and restraining order with her son’s paternal family. But the longtime actress has remained hush-hush on those headlines on her public platforms. Read More

Sarunas Jackson Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Keke Palmer

Sarunas Jackson, the brother of Keke Palmer‘s ex-boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson, has reportedly filed a restraining order against the actor. Read More

Judge Denies Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius’ Brother’s Plea For Temporary Restraining Order Against Actress

The brother of Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was shut down in his attempt to obtain a temporary restraining order against the entertainer over alleged harassment. Read More

Florida Man Shoots His Mom & Daughter After Allegedly Revealing Desire To Date His Teen

A Florida man is in police custody after a violent attack on his mother and teen daughter. Michael Banks reportedly shot his mom, her friend, and his 17-year-old after he revealed his desire for an incestuous relationship with his teen. Read More

