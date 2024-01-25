The Bijou Star Files: Florida Passes SM Ban For Kids Under 16

CLOSE

Florida Passes Landmark Bill: Social Media Ban for Children Under 16

On Wednesday, the Florida House passed a bill banning children under 16 from popular social media platforms, regardless of parental approval. The bill, which is the top priority for the House’s speaker, aims to address the addictive nature of these platforms and the potential harm they can cause to children. Read More

TORREI HART KEVIN & KATT’S BEEF IS THEIR DRAMA …It’s My Time to Shine

Torrei Hart is advising everyone upset she’s touring with Katt Williams — after he took big swipes at her ex-husband Kevin Hart — to get over their emotions, she’s booked and ready to hit the road!!! Read More

21 Savage Explains Why Having “Broke” Parents Is Better Than Having Rich Parents (Video)

21 Savage has an interesting perspective on parenthood that challenges the common belief that wealth equates to good parenting. Read More

Keyshia Ka’oir Responds After Rick Ross’ Ex Alleges She Was Involved With The Rapper While Gucci Mane Was Incarcerated

Keyshia Ka’oir is speaking out after Rick Ross‘s ex-girlfriend, Tia Kemp, made allegations about their relationship. Read More

Reginae Carter Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Ex-Boyfriend YFN Lucci Is Sentenced

Reginae Carter is “not tied” to a man, including her prison-bound ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci. The 25-year-old clarified her relationship status via social media on Wednesday. Read More

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out Amid Daughter Cori Broadus Sharing Another Health Update Following Severe Stroke

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, has updated fans that she’s finally able to leave the hospital after suffering a stroke last week. Read More

Social Media Thinks Iman Shumpert Is Sharing Words For His Estranged Wife Teyana Taylor

On Tuesday, January 23, the 33-year-old shared a few words to his Instagram Story. Read More

Disturbing Mystery: Six-Month-Old Child’s Remains Vanish From Georgia Cemetery

Fatima Nettles and Kamaron Hickman buried their six-month-old daughter, Jada Hickman, in 2001. Read More

Woman Who Raised $42,000 on GoFundMe Over Purported Brick Attack Turns Herself In After Being Charged With Theft

Roda Osman — unwillingly nicknamed ‘Brick Lady’ online — was reportedly briefly in police custody on Tuesday. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Says They Are “Disspointed” By News Of Tristan Thompson’s Failed Drug Test But “Stand Behind” Him

The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently released a statement addressing the suspension of Tristan Thompson, their backup center, following a failed drug test. Read More

50 Cent Is Reportedly Still Going After The $50k He’s Owed From ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Alum Teairra Mari

50 Cent may have kicked the year off on a positive note but the rapper and business mogul is still determined to collect the $50,476 owed to him by reality star Teairra Mari. Read More

Social Media Users Left Cringing After Sen. Tim Scott Tells Donald Trump ‘I Just Love You’

Social media users were left cringing after Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) displayed an extraordinary level of sycophancy towards former President Donald Trump. Read More

A Woman Claims Stevie J Got Her Pregnant And Ghosted Her, “THIS MAN MADE IT HIS BUSINESS TO GET ME PREGO”

A woman by the name of @sounique954 recently took to Instagram to blast Stevie J for getting her pregnant and ghosting her. Read More

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler’s Next Collaborative Film Sparks Bidding War Between Sony, Warner Bros. & Universal

Looks like Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have become a sought-after duo in the film industry. Read More

Diddy Facing $10 Million Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing Trademark Rights To ‘Act Bad’ To Sell Music & Merchandise

Music mogul Diddy continues to find himself battling legal allegations. Read More

