Kim Burrell Responds After Being Called Rude Following Viral Video

Most singers won’t touch a Whitney Houston song because it’s hard to get with the incomparable vocally, much less if she was still alive, trying to sing with her. Gospel great Kim Burrell may not be a Whitney Houston per say but you can mention her name vocally in that same category so you would think when she opens her mouth to sing, one would not try to sing with her.

Recent Kim Burrell was in the pulpit blessing a congregation in song and went viral. Not because she caused the saints to pass out in praise but because someone tried to harmonize with Kim Burrell and she had to tell the masked churchgoer to hursh. Unfortunately that’s when the social media dragging of Kim Burrell started, accusing her of being rude and arrogant.

Kim Burrell waited a few days now she is responding to the hate she is receiving.

“I’m in the middle of ministry and you know how you close out a sermon? And I’m singing ‘thank you, lord,’ I’m thinking I’m singing a solo, and you always got that one that has to join in, and I heard her, y’all. She was singing and I was going, ‘thank yo…ma’am.’” “I was operating in things of the spirit,” “Sometimes when I operate publicly, everybody doesn’t understand the dispensation of what I’m operating in, they just see me as Kim the singer that’s not being ‘the singer,’ who is not always the singer. I’m the preacher, I’m the person with the gift of prophetic..but anyway. “I’m sitting there singing and I keep hearing her, and the man in front of her said, ‘she’s trying to tell you, ma’am.’ So this was somebody who was disconnected in the service, but it was cool. But, if you go further into the video, you gon’ see what happened. I pulled her up and she went to dancing. What a time we had.”

Who was right and who was wrong, Kim Burrell or the unwanted backup singer?

Take a look at the before and after videos below