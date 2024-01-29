Mother Charged With Child Neglect, Walmart Associate Fired

A Walmart employees actions/concerns for a child, lead to the mother being charged with child neglect, actions that got her fired.
A video went viral when a fully dressed woman went grocery shopping in a Mississippi Walmart pushing her baby in a shopping cart with nothing on but a diaper. The temperature outside on this day was 20 degrees with even colder wind chills. The small child was visibly shivering, so a Walmart employee confronted the mother while videoing her, and said she was calling the police. The mother who was clearly unbothered by the threat of police involvement was as confronted by a male shopper because she started throwing frozen food on the small child. The a woman in a riding cart pulled up to the mothers shopping cart with cloths she had purchased and she started clothing the child while the mother scrolled on her phone.
Because of the Walmart employees actions and concerns for the child, the mother was arrested and is being charged. The child is now in the custody of relatives, while the Walmart employee that stepped in has been fired. Walmart said in a statement that they share the concerns for the child in Jackson, Mississippi, but the stand on their code of conduct.
Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts.
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
1,900 Activision Blizzard and Xbox Employees Laid Off By Microsoft, X Reacts