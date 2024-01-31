The Bijou Star Files: Nia Long Playing Katherine Jackson in Biopic

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 31, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Nia Long Playing Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic
Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson, the 93-year-old mother of Michael Jackson, in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic about the King of Pop. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Is Going on Tour This Summer!
Megan Thee Stallion has still been trending for the last 48 hours and it looks like she’s going to continue to be the hot topic of the week. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION MOM’S CEMETERY AMPS UP SECURITY Refuge From Nicki’s Barbz!!
Megan Thee Stallion’s beef with Nicki Minaj has taken an ugly turn — cops are getting involved to protect her late mother’s gravesite, this after doxxing by her arch-rival’s fandom. Read More
Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting After Talking to Pam Grier, Says His ‘Heart Was Beating So Fast’
The ‘Foxy Brown’ actress literally swept Snoop off his feet. Read More
Dave Chappelle Makes ‘Get Out’ Joke About Auctioning Off 50 Cent, Rapper Laughs About It
The two were at a fundraising event last weekend when Chappelle hilariously offered an “auction” for the G-Unit founder. Read More
