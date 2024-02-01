Entertainment News

Takeoff Wax Figure Creator Mr. Official LLC Live On Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star

Published on February 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
CLOSE

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Watch out Madame Tussauds here comes Mr. Official LLC !! Mr. Official LLC went viral with the world’s first Migos rapper Takeoff wax figure.

Thursday Cleveland, Ohio’s own Mr. Official LLC stopped by The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star to talk about his motivation for his amazing wax recreation of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Take a listen to the video below.

The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live http://www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @iambijoustar @kenyabrownlive @mr.officials.llc

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close