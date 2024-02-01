Takeoff Wax Figure Creator Mr. Official LLC Live On Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star

Watch out Madame Tussauds here comes Mr. Official LLC !! Mr. Official LLC went viral with the world’s first Migos rapper Takeoff wax figure.
Thursday Cleveland, Ohio’s own Mr. Official LLC stopped by The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star to talk about his motivation for his amazing wax recreation of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Take a listen to the video below.
The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live http://www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @iambijoustar @kenyabrownlive @mr.officials.llc
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Your Weight and Your Health