The Bijou Star Files: New Documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

Heartbreaking: 'Where Is Wendy Williams?' Two-Part Documentary Trailer Addresses Mystery Behind Talk Show Host's Health, Finances, and More [Video]

Wendy Williams is returning to television.

MIKE TYSON AND DANIEL PUDER GONNA EDUCATE THE WORLD, BABY!!!Team Up To Open Schools

Mike Tyson's joined forces with another famous fighter to help kids get an education … opening a first-of-its-kind school.

TIFFANY HADDISH COPS PLEA DEAL IN L.A. DUI CASE …Settles for Reckless Driving

Tiffany Haddish has one less DUI case to worry about — 'cause the legal sitch here on the West Coast is resolved, and she was able to work a sweet little deal …

CLIVE DAVIS GRAMMY PARTY GUNMAN ARRESTED IN BEV HILLS …Area Shut Down Amid Event Prep

Preparations for Clive Davis' famed pre-Grammy party came to a grinding halt Thursday morning as cops busted an armed man at the Waldorf Astoria …

DECEASED KC CHIEFS FANS Early Toxicology Indicates COCAINE & FENTANYL IN SYSTEMS

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … early toxicology results from this investigation suggest traces of cocaine and fentanyl were found in the deceased's systems.

CHARLES BARKLEY RIPS NFL FANS WHO HATE TAYLOR SWIFT 'You're A Loser Or Jackass'

If you're one of the NFL fans who thinks Taylor Swift is ruining football, Charles Barkley has a message for you: "You're just a loser or a jackass!"

USHER YES, I BABYSAT BEYONCÉ …But Def Not Her 'Manny!!!'

Usher's doubling down on his claim he was Beyoncé's babysitter for a second in the early '90s … though he's not comfortable calling himself a "manny."

DaniLeigh Sentenced In DUI Hit-And-Run Case

DaniLeigh has received word about her sentence in her DUI hit-and-run case.

Rick Ross Surprises Cristina Mackey With THIS Gift Amid Going Viral For Recent Photos (WATCH)

Rick Ross has gifted his girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, a brand new smile amid going viral for recent photos with his daughter Toie Ashanti.

Target Pulls Activity Book After Getting Called Out for Mislabeling Historical Black Figures

An item in the store mislabeled three historical Black figures: W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, and Carter G. Woodson.

Nate Dogg's Wife And His Nine Children Set To Receive A Hefty Payout After Splitting His $2.7 Million Estate

The resolution of Nate Dogg's estate is now complete, ensuring that the substantial sum will be distributed among the late legend's widow and children.

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to Follow Netflix and Crack Down on Password Sharing

Disney is following Netflix's lead by banning password sharing on its streaming services. Starting March 14, Hulu will implement restrictions on sharing accounts outside of the household.

Jam Master Jay Murder Witness Cries While Testifying Against The Men Indicted For Fatally Shooting DJ In 2002, Says He Waited To Come Forward Because He Was Afraid For His Mother

A key witness in the murder trial of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay was overcome with emotion while giving his testimony.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named to 5th career NBA All-Star Game

It's the fifth career All-Star appearance for Mitchell, including two in both of his seasons with the Cavs. Center Jarrett Allen did not make the roster, however.

Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why

About 4 of every 5 patients with an autoimmune disorder are women, a mystery that has baffled scientists for decades.

Sinkhole bottles up traffic on Cleveland's west side

The sinkhole is at West 128th Street and Belden Avenue in Cleveland's Jefferson neighborhood.

