The Bijou Star Files: New Documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

Heartbreaking: ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Two-Part Documentary Trailer Addresses Mystery Behind Talk Show Host’s Health, Finances, and More [Video]
Wendy Williams is returning to television. Read More
MIKE TYSON AND DANIEL PUDER GONNA EDUCATE THE WORLD, BABY!!!Team Up To Open Schools
Mike Tyson‘s joined forces with another famous fighter to help kids get an education … opening a first-of-its-kind school. Read More
TIFFANY HADDISH COPS PLEA DEAL IN L.A. DUI CASE …Settles for Reckless Driving
Tiffany Haddish has one less DUI case to worry about — ’cause the legal sitch here on the West Coast is resolved, and she was able to work a sweet little deal … Read More
CLIVE DAVIS GRAMMY PARTY GUNMAN ARRESTED IN BEV HILLS …Area Shut Down Amid Event Prep
Preparations for Clive Davis‘ famed pre-Grammy party came to a grinding halt Thursday morning as cops busted an armed man at the Waldorf Astoria … Read More
DECEASED KC CHIEFS FANS Early Toxicology Indicates COCAINE & FENTANYL IN SYSTEMS
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … early toxicology results from this investigation suggest traces of cocaine and fentanyl were found in the deceased’s systems. Read More
CHARLES BARKLEY RIPS NFL FANS WHO HATE TAYLOR SWIFT ‘You’re A Loser Or Jackass’
If you’re one of the NFL fans who thinks Taylor Swift is ruining football, Charles Barkley has a message for you: “You’re just a loser or a jackass!” Read More
USHER YES, I BABYSAT BEYONCÉ …But Def Not Her ‘Manny!!!’
Usher‘s doubling down on his claim he was Beyoncé‘s babysitter for a second in the early ’90s … though he’s not comfortable calling himself a “manny.” Read More
DaniLeigh Sentenced In DUI Hit-And-Run Case
DaniLeigh has received word about her sentence in her DUI hit-and-run case. Read More
Rick Ross Surprises Cristina Mackey With THIS Gift Amid Going Viral For Recent Photos (WATCH)
Rick Ross has gifted his girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, a brand new smile amid going viral for recent photos with his daughter Toie Ashanti. Read More
Target Pulls Activity Book After Getting Called Out for Mislabeling Historical Black Figures
An item in the store mislabeled three historical Black figures: W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington, and Carter G. Woodson. Read More
Nate Dogg’s Wife And His Nine Children Set To Receive A Hefty Payout After Splitting His $2.7 Million Estate
The resolution of Nate Dogg‘s estate is now complete, ensuring that the substantial sum will be distributed among the late legend’s widow and children. Read More
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to Follow Netflix and Crack Down on Password Sharing
Disney is following Netflix‘s lead by banning password sharing on its streaming services. Starting March 14, Hulu will implement restrictions on sharing accounts outside of the household. Read More
Jam Master Jay Murder Witness Cries While Testifying Against The Men Indicted For Fatally Shooting DJ In 2002, Says He Waited To Come Forward Because He Was Afraid For His Mother
A key witness in the murder trial of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay was overcome with emotion while giving his testimony. Read More
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell named to 5th career NBA All-Star Game
It’s the fifth career All-Star appearance for Mitchell, including two in both of his seasons with the Cavs. Center Jarrett Allen did not make the roster, however. Read More
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there’s a clue why
About 4 of every 5 patients with an autoimmune disorder are women, a mystery that has baffled scientists for decades. Read More
Sinkhole bottles up traffic on Cleveland’s west side
The sinkhole is at West 128th Street and Belden Avenue in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood. Read More
