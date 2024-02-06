The Braxtons Are Returning To Wetv

CLOSE

The worlds favorite family is coming back to reality television as it has been reported that The Braxton Family will be returning to Wetv following a long hiatus.

The Braxton Family Values had a 7 season run, now 3 years later, the Braxton’s, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn are coming back to our homes in a new reality series ‘The Braxtons’ that will pick up where family values left off in December of 2020 and feature never before seen private moments, from quarantine to the loss of their sister Traci while fast forwarding to Toni launching her Las Vegas residency, Love and Laughter, with Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan.

In a statement from Miss Evelyn Braxton:

“Thank you all for sharing our lives,…“I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us. Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

According to Wetv Instagram page ‘The Braxtons’ will be dropping soon.