The Bijou Star Files: Aww Shay Not Again Club Shay Shay

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 8, 2024:

MO’NIQUE ON ‘CLUB SHAY SHAY’ Pulls a Katt Williams …TRASHES OPRAH, TYLER, TIFFANY, ETC

Mo'Nique is riding Katt Williams' coattails in talking major trash — 'cause she basically just did the exact same thing on the same pod … but her list of names slightly differs.

Aww Shay! Mo’Nique Went Katt Williams On Club Shay Shay Now The SM Battle Is On

Oscar award winning actress and comedian, Mo'Nique, sat down in the infamous Club Shay Shay and went Katt Williams on Kevin Hart, Charlamagne, Oprah, DL Hughley plus.

D.L. Hughley Says Mo’Nique ‘Is Constantly Throwing the Rock and Hiding the Hand’ After ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

The comedian went after his longtime rival in an Instagram post, calling Mo'Nique a liar after her chat with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay.'

Mo’Nique Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Views On Pay Disparity In Hollywood

The highly anticipated episode of 'Club Shay Shay' featuring Mo'Nique has finally arrived, and it did not disappoint, oh-kay!

Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Opening Her Own Church Focused On THIS

Keke Wyatt has exclusively revealed her latest business plans and announced she's opening her own church.

