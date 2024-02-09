The Bijou Star Files: Aww Shay Not Again Club Shay Shay

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 8, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
MO’NIQUE ON ‘CLUB SHAY SHAY’ Pulls a Katt Williams …TRASHES OPRAH, TYLER, TIFFANY, ETC
Mo’Nique is riding Katt Williams’ coattails in talking major trash — ’cause she basically just did the exact same thing on the same pod … but her list of names slightly differs. Read More
Aww Shay! Mo’Nique Went Katt Williams On Club Shay Shay Now The SM Battle Is On
Oscar award winning actress and comedian, Mo’Nique, sat down in the infamous Club Shay Shay and went Katt Williams on Kevin Hart, Charlamagne, Oprah, DL Hughley plus. Read More
D.L. Hughley Says Mo’Nique ‘Is Constantly Throwing the Rock and Hiding the Hand’ After ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview
The comedian went after his longtime rival in an Instagram post, calling Mo’Nique a liar after her chat with Shannon Sharpe on ‘Club Shay Shay.’ Read More
Mo’Nique Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Views On Pay Disparity In Hollywood
The highly anticipated episode of ‘Club Shay Shay‘ featuring Mo’Nique has finally arrived, and it did not disappoint, oh-kay! Read More
Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Opening Her Own Church Focused On THIS
Keke Wyatt has exclusively revealed her latest business plans and announced she’s opening her own church. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Cutest Couple Contest 2024!
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards
-
Cutest Couple Contest 2024!