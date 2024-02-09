The Bijou Star Files: Meagan Is Still Good With Jonathan Majors

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 9, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JONATHAN MAJORS & MEAGAN GOOD LIVING TOGETHER IN THE BIG APPLE …After Cross-Country Trip

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still going strong after his assault trial conviction … and they’ve even bonded further while living in NYC, and taking a cross-country road trip together. Read More

BIDEN ON SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT MY MEMORY IS SO BAD I LET YOU SPEAK …Feisty With WH Reporters

President Biden is showing serious signs of life and energy … getting testy with reporters who tried grilling him on his memory loss and a damning special counsel report. Read More

KOBE BRYANT STATUE UNVEILED AT CRYPTO.COM ARENA… Two More In Works

Kobe Bryant‘s presence will be felt outside Crypto.com Arena forever — the late Lakers legend’s statue was officially revealed at the venue at an incredibly emotional ceremony … where it was announced two more tributes will go up at a later date. Read More

HENRY FAMBROUGH LAST OG SPINNERS SINGER DEAD AT 85

Henry Fambrough, the last original surviving member of the Michigan-based R&B group The Spinners, is dead of natural causes. Read More

NBA’S HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH ISSUED CARELESS DRIVING CITATION… After Man Suffers Partial Amputation In Crash

Cops issued Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith a citation for careless driving on Tuesday … after they say he caused an accident that resulted in a man suffering a partial amputation of his leg as well as other broken bones. Read More

COLMAN DOMINGO & NIA LONG IN CHARACTER AS MJ’S PARENTS ….Joe & Katherine On Set!!!

The Michael Jackson biopic is in full swing on the production — and you can tell, ’cause Colman Domingo and Nia Long are already on set … in character as MJ’s parents. Read More

USHER HYPES SB HALFTIME WITH ‘HANGOVER’-STYLE FILM 🎞️Luda, Jon, Taraji Costar!!!

Usher gets the next crack at Apple Music’s reign over the Super Bowl Halftime Show — and they’re going all out with a highly-produced promo … an ode to “The Hangover.” Read More

Not What I Said! Mo’Nique Responds To D.L. Hughley While Revealing Her Plans To Tour With Katt Williams (Video)

Mo’Nique has taken to Instagram to respond to D.L. Hughley, who lashed out at the comedian over her interview on ‘Club Shay Shay’ this week. Read More

Monica Reveals She’s Joining Nicki Minaj On Her ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour

Monica has announced she’s joining Nicki Minaj on her upcoming Pink Friday 2 Tour. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Madame Tussauds’ Latest Wax Figures Of Beyoncé & Rihanna (PHOTOS)

Social media users are sharing their reactions to Madame Tussauds’ latest wax figures of Beyoncéand Rihanna. Read More

From Ruff Ryders First Lady to Hip Hop Icon: Eve Unveils Memoir “Who’s That Girl?”

Eve has announced that she will publish her memoir about her life and illustrious career as a female hip-hop artist. The memoir, “Who’s That Girl?” is slated to be released later this year. Read More

Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball

A Texas man has been sentenced for the murder of Asia Womack, a 21-year-old woman he fatally shot after she beat him at a basketball game. Read More

NFL Star DeSean Jackson Files For Full Custody Of Sons Over Claims His Ex Has ‘Abandoned’ The Children & Was ‘Brainwashed’ By A ‘Cult’

DeSean Jackson is taking legal matters to make his parenting situation permanent. Read More

Terrence Howard’s Ex-Agents Label His Claims That He Was Underpaid On ‘Empire’ Due To Their Racist Bias & Failure To Properly Advocate For Him As ‘Utterly Meritless’

It’s 2024 and Black entertainers are still fighting for fair treatment and equal pay. Read More

Macy Gray & Her Son Say Allegations That He Physically Assaulted Her Aren’t True & A Restraining Order Was Never Filed: ‘It’s Humiliating For Us’

Macy Gray is making sure there aren’t any “gray” areas when it comes to her family’s reputation! Read More

SURGICAL ROBOT BURNED FATAL HOLE IN FLORIDA WOMAN… According To Lawsuit

A surgical robot burned a hole in a Florida woman’s small intestine during surgery, injuring her and eventually causing her death — this according new lawsuit filed by her husband. Read More

Cleveland Browns looking at ‘additional sites’ in Northeast Ohio for new stadium

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they are looking at additional sites in Northeast Ohio besides the downtown area for a potential new stadium. Read More

‘That’s a victory’: Huntington Bank branch on Buckeye Road to consider reopening after announcing it would close due to violent crime in the area

A community group has been pushing for the bank to stay open since the closure was announced late last year. Read More

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett is the first player in team history to earn the prestigious honor from the Associated Press. The last Brown to win any DPOY award was Jerry Sherk in 1976. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am