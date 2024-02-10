Meet Your 2024 Future History Maker: Frances Mills

CLOSE

Today we salute….

Frances Mills, Health Commissioner of the Cleveland Department of Public Health. In this capacity, she oversees the work of Disease Surveillance and Epidemiology; Emergency Preparedness: Nursing; Health Centers, Vital Statistics, Healthy Cleveland and Food Systems. Prior to her employment with the Department, Frances served in diverse non-profit and government roles in substance abuse prevention, alcohol and other drug treatment, mental health, homelessness, crisis and trauma services. Most recently, Frances was a Doctoral Candidate (ABD) at Ashland Theological Seminary in the area of Transformational Leadership. The primary focus of Frances' work centers on providing opportunities for underserved and neglected populations. It is her aim to improve health outcomes for all disadvantaged persons.