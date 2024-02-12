The Bijou Star Files: Did Mo’Nique Really Apologize?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 12, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Standing On Business! Mo’Nique Responds To Greg Mathis By Giving Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry An “Apology” After Viral Interview
Mo’Nique graced the stage on the Katt Wiliams ‘Dark Matter Tour’ this weekend to apologize to Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. Read More
JUDGE MATHIS ON ‘CLUB SHAY SHAY’BLACK ENTERTAINMENT BEEF’S EMBARRASSING …H’wood Laughingstock!!!
Katt Williams and Mo’Nique‘s sharing their “truth” on “Club Shay Shay” was the worst possible move for the Black community … at least in Judge Mathis‘ eyes. Read More
K.C. CHIEFSWIN SUPER BOWL LVIII… Mahomes Leads Game Winning OT Drive!!!
They’re officially a dynasty … the Kansas City Chiefs just won Super Bowl LVIII in THRILLING fashion, thanks to a Patrick Mahomes game-winning drive in overtime! Read More
What A Show! Watch Usher Light Up Las Vegas With ‘Fits & Hits In Super Bowl Performance
Usher concluded his time in Las Vegas with a BANG! Not only did he eat up the Super Bowl stage, but the ‘Confessions’ singer also elevated his love life ahead of the halftime performance. Read More
Usher and Alicia Keys’ Steamy Super Bowl Halftime Show Hug Has the Internet Ablaze
Noted sex symbol and R&B legend Usher tore the Super Bowl Halftime Show up, and spawned a meme while he’s at it. Read More
Super Bowl 2024 Commercials: This Year’s Best Ads, Ranked
Brands spend millions to catch the attention of Super Bowl viewers every year. For 2024, the stakes are as high as ever. Read More
Beyoncé’s New Album ‘Act II’ Is Dropping March 29, Releases Singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Shortly after debuting a Super Bowl ad, Beyoncé announced the album’s release date. Read More
Marketing Queen! Beyoncé Releases Country Singles After Teasing Them In Super Bowl Commerical
Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé! Last Sunday, her husband was calling out the Grammy Awards for snubbing her. Read More
DONALD TRUMP I HELPED MAKE TAYLOR RICH …Travis Is OK For A Liberal!!!
Donald Trump says he’d be shocked if Taylor Swift endorsed President Joe Biden again … ’cause Donald says he made her a ton of money — and implied he expects some loyalty. Read More
KANYE WEST YEP, IT GOT ALL ORAL SEXY ON THAT BOAT!!!
Kanye West has blown the lid off the water taxi mystery in Italy a few months back … he seems to confirm, it was indeed oral sex. Read More
TRAVIS KELCE BUMPS ANDY REID, SCREAMS IN FACE Coach Nearly Falls Over!
Travis Kelce was FUMING on the sideline after the Chiefs fumbled the ball in the red zone, bumping Andy Reid and screaming in his face … nearly knocking the coach on his ass! Read More
TAYLOR SWIFT & TRAVIS KELCE FAMILY BONDING IN SUPER BOWL SUITE …87’S Footing The Bill
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s families are getting super close … taking in Sunday’s big game from a suite together TMZ has learned — and, like a gentleman, Travis is paying. Read More
PLANE CRAZY VIDEOJET CRASHES, EXPLODES IN FLAMES… During Emergency Landing
A small plane carrying five passengers crashed into a vehicle on a Florida highway as it was making an emergency landing – killing two people and creating a massive fireball. Read More
JADA PINKETT SMITH 2 MEN CLIMB ONTO HER BALCONY… She Scared Them Off!!
Jada Pinkett Smith had a terrifying incident go down at her Los Angeles Area home earlier this week — cops say two men climbed onto her balcony while she was inside! Read More
NIKE TO VANESSA BRYANTGIFTS ‘TOUGH S***’ HOODIE… After Viral Quote At Kobe Statue Unveiling
Nike’s “Just Do it” days are gone … the Swoosh has a new and improved tagline, “TOUGH S***” Read More
O.J. SIMPSON REPORTEDLY HAS PROSTATE CANCER …Undergoing Chemotherapy
O.J. Simpson is reportedly battling cancer — but the man himself is somewhat pushing back that he’s in poor health … although, not necessarily denying the notion that he’s been diagnosed. Read More
Las Vegas Man Who Attacked Judge Ahead Of Sentencing Officially Indicted For Attempted Murder
A grand jury in Las Vegas has issued a nine-count indictment against Deoba Redden, the man who attacked a judge during sentencing last month. Read More
Watch Ashanti React To Nelly Losing His Tooth In Las Vegas (Video)
Nelly flew out to Las Vegas and got on his Chrisean Rock! The rapper checked in with his “baby” Ashanti via Instagram Live overnight on Sunday (Feb. 11). Read More
Floyd Mayweather Reveals How Much He Paid To Treat 34 Friends To A VIP Super Bowl Experience
Floyd Mayweather just dropped a big bag for his own suite at the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas this Sunday. Read More
Griselda Blanco’s Family Settles Lawsuit Against Netflix Netflix and Sofia Vergara
The legal battle between the estate of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug queen, and Netflix has come to an end. Read More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More
The late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, and others also joins this year’s roster. Read More
Sony Music Buys Stake in Michael Jackson’s Catalog Worth More Than $1.2 Billion
Sony Music is closing in on the largest-ever valuation for a single artist’s catalog, as the music conglomerate finalizes a deal to acquire half of Michael Jackson’s publishing and recorded masters. Read More
