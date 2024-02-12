Shooting Inside Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

CLOSE

Have mercy is there no where off limits from gun violence!?

It’s being reported a woman in a trench coat armed with a long rifle, and a young child entered pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon and began firing. A man was injured as well as a 5 year old who is in critical condition. The woman shooter is being reported as dead.

Video from a church feed shows a host making announcements in Spanish, interrupted by the sound of gunshots and screams.

John Osteen’s father’ opened Lakewood Church in the late 1950s, and it’s grown into one of the largest megachurches in the United States, Joel took over the church following his dad’s passing in 1999.

Police have not shared as of yet details about a possible motive in the shooting.

See video below