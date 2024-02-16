The Bijou Star Files: TLC’s Chilli Has A Confession

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 16, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CHILLI BRUSHING OFF USHER PROPOSAL STORY …Focused On Current Man!!!

Chilli isn’t letting Usher‘s bombshells ruin her good mood — ’cause she’s moved on with Matthew Lawrence, and couldn’t care less about her ex’s harsh feelings over a rejection. Read More

Usher Reveals That He Felt “Attacked” By His Fans During His Marriage To Tameka Foster: “I Felt Like My Female Fans Were Judgmental Of The Woman That I Chose”

In this week’s cover story for PEOPLE, 45-year-old superstar Usher shares insights into his personal journey, touching on the challenges he faced, including those during his previous marriage to Tameka Foster, and his current contentment as a newlywed. Read More

KANSAS CITY PARADE SHOOTING GUNMAN SPRAYED BULLETS IN CIRCLE …Gunshot Victim Recalls

One of the Chiefs fans hit with bullets at the Super Bowl parade mass shooting says the gunman opened fire in the middle of a crowd … spinning around as he kept a finger on the trigger. Read More

SB PARADE SHOOTINGNOT ACT OF TERRORISM… Likely ‘Dispute Between Several People’

Cops say the shooting at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade does not appear to have been an act of terrorism … instead, authorities believe it was simply a dispute between multiple parties that escalated. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES ATTENDED PRIVATE PARTY WITH TRAVIS KELCE AT RESTAURANT Other Teammates Also Attend Post-Shooting

Travis Kelce was only playing follow-the-leader when he walked into a restaurant to keep on celebrating after the Kansas City shooting — ’cause we’ve now learned Patrick Mahomes planned the whole thing, and was there as well. Read More

CARDI B & OFFSET ENJOY V-DAY DINNER DATE IN MIAMI …But, Still Not Together???

Cardi B spent Valentine’s Day with her estranged husband, Offset — and while they don’t look very estranged here … they have yet to definitively confirm they’re back together. Read More

Alicia Keys Reveals Her Secret To A Successful Marriage Amid Recent Super Bowl Controversy

Alicia Keys is sharing how she and her longtime hubby, Swizz Beatz, have managed to keep their marriage intact. Read More

Kanye West’s Album Resurfaces On Apple Music After Being Removed

Kanye West found his latest album ‘Vultures 1’ pulled from Apple Music just days after saying he couldn’t be canceled.will Read More

Shannon Sharpe And Mike Epps Link Up Following Their Online Spat: “We Are Good”

In a surprising turn of events, Mike Epps and Shannon Sharpe have squashed their beef after their social media fallout earlier this week. Read More

Group Chat Loaded! Shalon Responds To His Mother Mo’Nique Releasing Their Text Messages

Mo’Nique and her son Shalon are continuing to address their connection issues in front of the world. Read More

Russell Simmons Sued For Defamation By Drew Dixon Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault In 2017

Just after being hit with one lawsuit earlier this week it now looks like Russell Simmons is facing another, but this one is alleging defamation. Read More

Diddy Working With Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer for His 2003 Rape and Trafficking Case

Diddy has enlisted Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim to represent him in a lawsuit from a woman claiming she was raped by the disgraced mogul in 2003 at the age of 17, as reported by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff. Read More

OpenAI’s New Text-to-Video Software Has People Shook

OpenAI’s latest tool is both impressive and unsettling. Read More

Angel Reese Reveals That She Is “Cool” With Caitlin Clark Following Their On-Court Rivalry: “I Love That We’re Able To Compete And Still Be Cool After”

Nearly a year after capturing widespread attention during the NCAA women’s championship, LSU basketball star Angel Reese shared insights into her relationship with Caitlin Clark. Read More

‘Basketball Wives: LA’ Returning For A New Season, Evelyn Lozada & Jennifer Williams Confirmed To Return

Season 12 of “Basketball Wives: LA” should be coming to a screen near you soon! Read More

K. Michelle Teases Fans w/ A Snippet Of Her Forthcoming Country Album, Social Media Responds: ‘[She] Sounds Like A Black Dolly Parton’

K. Michelle isn’t playing any games when it comes to her cowgirl era! Read More

