The Bijou Star Files: Dre Gets A Day, But Breezy’s Still Canceled

Suge Knight Compares Dr. Dre & Chris Brown After The Singer Spoke Out On Exclusion From NBA Celebrity All-Star Game (LISTEN)

Suge Knight is weighing in on the recent controversy between Chris Brown and Ruffles. Read More

Chris Brown Responds To Ruffles After Company Denies Involvement In His NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Exclusion

Chris Brown has doubled down on his words against Ruffles after the company denied its involvement in Breezy’s exclusion from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Read More

Here’s Why Katt Williams Became An Adoptive Father To Seven Kids

Katt Williams Opens Up About Being An Adoptive Father … Read More

Shalon Reacts After Video Surfaces Of Mo’Nique Calling Him Out During A Show

In the video, he laughs and says, “Be gone Satan, I rebuke thee in the name of Jesus” in an animated voice. Read More

ACTRESS COCOA BROWN GEORGIA HOUSE BURNS DOWN …GoFundMe Started for Help

Cocoa Brown‘s home burned down in a devastating fire this week — and her friends are now coming together to help her out … understandable when you see the extent of the damage. Read More

LARSA PIPPEN, MARCUS JORDAN TARGETED DURING COMEDY ROUTINE

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan‘s relationship was put in the crosshairs during a stand-up routine over the weekend … with a comedian cracking a savage joke right in their faces!! Read More

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AUTOGRAPHED BOOK UP FOR SALE …Inscribed To Nurse Who Saved His Life

There’s a piece of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s legacy on the market … a book he inscribed to a nurse who helped save his life following an assassination attempt. Read More

CHRISEAN ROCK RESPONDS TO ALLEGED ASSAULT LAWSUIT …With Expletive-Laden Tweet

Chrisean Rock seems to be responding to a lawsuit on social media … penning an angry tweet calling out an unnamed person for wasting money on a lawyer. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I GET MY KICKS FROM SELLING KICKS

Donald Trump is hoping for a Michael Jordan moment because he’s now selling sneakers … presumably to pay off what is now amounting to a total of half a billion in judgments. Read More

Marlon Wayans Praises Kelly Rowland’s Professionalism Amid Reports She Walked Off ‘TODAY’ Set

Marlon Wayans has come to Kelly Rowland‘s defense amid reports alleging she walked off the ‘TODAY’ set over a dressing room dispute. Read More

Shannon Sharpe Slams Jaylen Brown for Jumping Over Kai Cenat in Dunk Contest – Kai Reacts

Shannon Sharpe was very disappointed to see Jaylen Brown jump over Kai Cenat in the dunk competition over the weekend! Read More

Simon Guobadia, Husband Of ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams, Recently Denied U.S. Citizenship Due To Criminal Past Involving Felonies For Bank Fraud, Credit Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Plus More

Simon Guobadia, the new husband of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA)’ star Porsha Williams, 42, was recently denied U.S. citizenship due to his reported criminal past — which involves numerous felonies for bank fraud, credit card fraud, identity fraud, and more. Read More

Tameka Foster Reflects On Going Into Cardiac Arrest While Undergoing Liposuction in 2009

In a candid interview Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of singer Usher, opens up about a harrowing experience that occurred during a planned liposuction surgery back in 2009. Read More

Pennsylvania Judge Arrested For Shooting Her Ex-Boyfriend As He Slept

Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight, 57, faces serious charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after trying to take out her ex! The accusations stem from an alleged shooting of her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCoy, in his Harrisburg home on February 10. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Blames LeBron James for the Demise of the Slam Dunk Contest [Video]

The NBA Dunk Contest that took place over the weekend was quite disappointing, and it continued to be so throughout the All-Star Saturday event. Read More

Taco Bell and Salt & Straw To Revive The “Choco Taco” With A Twist

Taco Bell is set to revive the Choco Taco, previously discontinued in 2022, by introducing its own version in collaboration with Salt & Straw this summer. Read More

The NBA All-Star Game Had Some Entertaining Moments, But Has It Lost Its Spark?

The NBA All-Star game, once a highly anticipated event, has lost some of its appeal over the last five years. Read More

Wyclef Jean Confirms Fugees Reunion Tour Will Resume This Year

Wyclef Jean has confirmed that the Fugees are resuming their reunion tour after overcoming past issues. Read More

Lawsuit: Airbnb Host Sends Wife Photo of Cheating Husband in Retaliation for Negative Review

In a startling turn of events that blurs the lines between privacy and policy enforcement, Shawn Mackey finds himself embroiled in a legal battle against his Airbnb host, Pamela Fohler, in Tennessee. Read More

Alabama Mom Made 7-Year-Old Walk Home From School As Punishment, Ran Over Him With Her Car

A mother went overboard when it came to punishing her 7-year-old son for getting in trouble on the school bus. Read More

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-BF Common Being Dragged into Her Court War With Former Friend

Common is being dragged into her court war with former friend Trizah Morris, who is suing the comedian for defamation after being accused of extortion, … Read More

Adele & Rich Paul Reportedly Planning ‘Small’ Wedding Ceremony During Her Summer European Tour & Discussing Having A Baby Via Surrogate

Songstress Adele just might be a married woman again this year! Read More

