Meet Your 2024 Future History Maker: Senayt Fekadu

CLOSE

Senayt Fekadu, local businesswomen and entrepreneur. Senayt is the owner of the Crispy Chick and Access Tax Service. Senayt moved to Cleveland in 2003 beginning her career at TCA Financial, as the regional manager for business development which paved the road to her entrepreneurial beginnings. In 2006, she made her mark in the tax industry with her first company, ProTax. Fekadu expanded her business into the food industry by becoming a Little Ceasars franchisee. Senayt later opened Shoga, a fast-casual farm to table Asian restaurant and then The Crispy Chick in 2018 which aims to bring affordable, fresh food, made free of MSG and other additives. Senayt’s goal is to continue to provide jobs within the community and contribute to improving the city she calls home by providing accessibility to healthy food. Senayt Fekadu we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.