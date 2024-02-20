Beyoncé 1st Black Woman To Reach Number 1 On Country Charts

CLOSE

If Grammy’s won’t put some respect on Beyoncé’s music in R&B, then maybe they will in the Country Music Category. Beyonce’, has laid down a royal flush with her new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, country stations tried to suppress it, but they couldn’t keep Queen Bey from making history.

All weekend long the Bey Hive and black music fans have been dressing up in cowboy hats and boots while taking the ‘Texas Hold’Em” challenge vying for who would create the best line dance and the catchy boot scootin boogie has been quite lighting up the charts.

Congratulations are in order!!

On Tuesday, Billboard revealed that Beyoncé became the first-ever Black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her smash hit country single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.