11yr Old HIV/Aids Activist Who Appeared On Oprah, Has Passed At 39

Prayers are in order as Hydeia Breadbent who was introduced into our hearts at the age of 11 years old when she appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show has passed away at the age of 39 years old.

Hydeia Broadbent was born in 1984 addicted to crack with undiagnosed HIV. She was adopted at 10 months old. Her adoptive parents found out she had HIV three years after her adoption, when the hospital contacted the family to let them know that Hydeia’s birth mother and her new baby had been diagnosed with HIV.

As heartbreaking as that was an 11 year old Hydeia Broadbent bravely took her story to the Oprah Winfrey Show as a World Wide HIV/AIDS Activist, the youngest HIV activist and public speaker who started her journey at age 6 and spending her 39 years on this earth traveling world wide to help others like herself.

However the angel that God blessed us with has been called home.

In a message of Hydeia Broadbent’s from her a family said:

In Loving Memory of #HydeiaBreadbent June 14, 1984 – February 20, 2024 Hydeia will be remembered for her work as a World Wide #HIV #AIDS Activist. As well as being a loving daughter, sister, aunt, godmother, family member and friend. We, the family ask for your prayers and privacy as we grieve during this difficult time. Information regarding how you can honor the life and legacy of Hydeia and support the family will be forthcoming.

Job well done Hydeia, we will be keeping your family, friends and those you touched uplifted in our prayers.

