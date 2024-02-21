The Bijou Star Files: Singer Monica Say’s She’s Got Your BBL

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 21, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Monica Speaks Out After Viral Video Prompts Social Media Users To Speculate She Had BBL Surgery (WATCH)

Monica is setting the record straight for all social media users who seem to believe she underwent BBL surgery. Read More

SUPER BOWL PARADE SHOOTING LYNDELL MAYS ADMITTED TO FIRING FIRST SHOTS… Cops Say

Police officers in Kansas City claim Lyndell Mays admitted he fired the first shots at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last week … before he allegedly said he “shouldn’t have done that.” Read More

DONNELL RAWLINGS COREY HOLCOMB’S GUILTY OF OWN JOKE! Defends Laugh Factory Spat

Donnell Rawlings is defending his Laugh Factory beef with fellow comic Corey Holcomb … telling us that while he could’ve gone about it differently, his rival reeks of hypocrisy. Read More

Nicki Minaj Wants Katt Williams to Join Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Nicki Minaj has a special request. Read More

Man Goes Viral After Revealing He Divorced Wife For Withholding Sex, Says They’d Only Smashed Twice Within The Last Two Years Of Their Marriage

A man is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), after revealing that he divorced his wife for withholding sex from him. He claimed that they had only smashed twice in two years. Read More

Hoda Kotb Says She Has ‘Great Love’ For Kelly Rowland: ‘She Can Share My Dressing Room’

Hoda Kotb is letting it be known that she has no issues with Kelly Rowland after reports of the singer/actress walking off her show. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Says She Gave Kelly Rowland A ‘Gorgeous’ Dressing Room After Singer Walked Off ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Rowland was treated like the star she is on the ‘Sherri’ daytime talk show. Read More

Trump’s Beef With Snoop Dogg Reportedly Left Ex-President Enraged During Final Days in Office

In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump’s mind was consumed by a past beef with Snoop Dogg… Read More

Bradley Cooper Says Jay-Z Was Watching ‘Judge Judy’ When He Was at Beyoncé’s House for ‘A Star Is Born’ Meeting

Jay-Z is apparently a fan of Judge Judy. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Won’t ‘Speak Bad’ About Diddy Because ‘He’s Still a Black Man’ and ‘Mistakes Happen’

Floyd Mayweather made some viewers of The Pivot Podcast cringe during his appearance on the show posted Tuesday afternoon. Read More

MACHINE GUN KELLY DEBUTS UPPER TORSO BLACKOUT TATTOO

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his most dramatic tattoo yet — a layer of solid black ink across almost his entire upper torso … and yes, we’ve confirmed it’s the real deal. Read More

NBA’S HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH Sued By 21-Year-Old …YOUR UNSAFE DRIVING COST ME MY LEG

The 21-year-old who lost his leg during a car accident involving Haywood Highsmith earlier this month is now suing the NBA player … claiming the hooper’s careless driving caused the entire tragedy. Read More

Texas Mother Speaks Out After Alleging CPS Took Her 2-Year-Old Son Without A Court Order (Video)

A Texas mother is speaking out after alleging that Child Protective Services (CPS) removed her two-year-old son from her care without a court order. Read More

James Brown’s Daughters Argue Hip-Hop Wouldn’t Exist Without Him: ‘No Michael Jackson… Usher’

The musician’s family and friends discuss his legendary impact in a new docuseries called ‘James Brown: Say It Loud.’ Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Reflects On Making ‘A Lot Of Dumba** Mistakes To Where I Lost My Family’: ‘I Didn’t Have Anybody’

Shaquille O’Neal is urging a fellow star athlete to cherish his family before he loses it. Read More

T-Pain Reveals He’s ‘The Happiest’ He’s Ever Been In His Career After Being ‘Very Sad And F*cked Up For A Long Time’

T-Pain has found happiness again. Read More

Alleged Kansas City Chiefs parade shooter Lyndell Mays told cops he was ‘just being stupid’: court docs

One of the alleged shooters who opened fire at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade told investigators he was “just being stupid” when he “advanced” on another group of individuals he had been arguing with before the deadly melee. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am