The Bijou Star Files: Michael Strahan Daughter Battles Brain Tumor

Michael Strahan Gives Update on Daughter Isabella’s Brain Tumor Battle After Setback: ‘She’s a Tough Young Lady’
Michael Strahan gave an update on his daughter Isabella’s brain tumor battle following a recent hospitalization after starting chemotherapy. Read More
TIFFANY HADDISH EMOTIONAL DEFENSE OF TRIP TO ISRAEL… ‘I’m All Alone’
Tiffany Haddish says she’s in Israel to observe for herself what’s going on in Gaza — and she actually got choked up in defending herself against her harshest critics. Read More
KELLY ROWLAND ON ‘TODAY’SHE LEFT OVER DRESSING ROOM, NOT BEYONCÉ
New reports suggest the real reason Kelly Rowland walked off the set of “Today” was because of being peppered with Beyoncé questions — but that’s BS … so say well-placed sources. Read More
JONATHAN MAJORS MARVEL WAS ALREADY PIVOTING AWAY …Before Conviction: Report
Jonathan Majors was quickly dropped by Marvel in the wake of his assault conviction — but as it turns, the studio was already inclined to move on … at least according to a new report. Read More
MARSHAWN LYNCH CUTS DEAL IN LAS VEGAS DUI CASE
Marshawn Lynch just cut a deal with prosecutors in his DUI case … avoiding a trial that was slated to begin in Las Vegas later Wednesday. Read More
FLORIDA BEACH 5-Year-Old Girl Dies …BURIED BY SAND IN COLLAPSED HOLE
A family outing at the beach turned into a tragic nightmare this week — this after a little girl was buried alive by a collapsed hole dug on a beach in South Florida, which killed her. Read More
Lil Scrappy Reacts After Bambi Alleges He’s Taken Her “Back To Court”
Lil Scrappy and his exes have been in media headlines since last summer. Read More
Brittish Williams Remanded To Custody To Begin Four-Year Prison Sentence
A judge has ruled to remand Brittish Williams to custody following her failed attempt at extending her surrender date. Read More
North Carolina High School Teacher Under Fire After Recreating Segregation In Classroom For Black History Month
A community is left outraged after a Charlotte, North Carolina high school teacher recreated segregation in her classroom for Black History Month. Read More
Jeezy Takes Fans on a Journey Through His Career on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
Jeezy brought his Southern trap anthems to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts for a performance that chronicled his decorated career. Read More
50 Cent Calls Floyd Mayweather ‘Stupid’ for Defending Diddy: ‘Get Me the F*ck Out Ya Head’
50 Cent took his foot off of Diddy’s neck long enough to throw some jabs at Floyd Mayweather. Read More
Young Thug Identified as Gunman in 2013 Shooting in 911 Tape Played During Trial [Video]
The Young Thug YSL RICO trial has taken another shocking turn, with the rapper being named directly as the gunman in a murder. Read More
‘Sherri’ Exec Matt Uzzle Found Dead from Apparent Suicide Amid Investigation Into Show’s Finances
Matt Uzzle, the executive-in-charge of Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, was found dead in his Piermont, N.Y., home on Feb. 13. Read More
