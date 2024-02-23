The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia & Guardian Is Suing

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 23, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
WENDY WILLIAMS DIAGNOSED WITH APHASIA & DEMENTIA… Same Disorder as Willis
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia — the same disorder Bruce Willis has — and the news comes ahead of a new doc chronicling her recent troubles. Read More
WENDY WILLIAMS GUARDIAN FILES SEALED LAWSUIT …Against Lifetime Parent Co.
Wendy Williams‘ guardian just filed a lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company — and the timing is nothing short of suspicious, ’cause there’s a doc about her from them coming out. Read More
BREAKING: Federal Agencies Are Now Investigating Whether The Massive AT&T Outage Was Caused By A Cyber Attack
The disruption, which occurred on Thursday morning, has raised concerns about whether it was the result of a cyber attack. Read More
Update: Tyler Perry Offers Actress Cocoa Brown $400,000 Toward A New Home After Hers Burned Down
Tyler Perry is back with another good deed. Read More
FOX NEWS TRUMP SNEAKS WILL SWAY BLACK VOTERS Rapper Peezy Loves ‘Em!!!
A FOX News host is under fire for suggesting Donald Trump‘s new sneakers will win over Black America — and one rapper from Detroit seems ready to cosign that message. Read More
UPDATE: Texas Judge Issues Ruling In Case Of School District That Suspended Teen Due To Length Of His Locs
A Texas judge has issued a ruling in the case of a school district that suspended a teenager for the length of his dreadlocks. Read More
Plot Thickens! Alleged Husband In Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ Series Shares His Side (Videos)
If a 50-part story time wasn’t enough, the ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikTok series just got a season two! Now, the man revealed as the husband “Legion” in Reesa Teesa‘s viral story has shared his POV. Read More
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Audience Walks Out On Comedian Following George Floyd Joke
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off