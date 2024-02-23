The Bijou Star Files: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia & Guardian Is Suing

CLOSE

WENDY WILLIAMS DIAGNOSED WITH APHASIA & DEMENTIA… Same Disorder as Willis

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia — the same disorder Bruce Willis has — and the news comes ahead of a new doc chronicling her recent troubles.

WENDY WILLIAMS GUARDIAN FILES SEALED LAWSUIT …Against Lifetime Parent Co.

Wendy Williams' guardian just filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company — and the timing is nothing short of suspicious, 'cause there's a doc about her from them coming out.

BREAKING: Federal Agencies Are Now Investigating Whether The Massive AT&T Outage Was Caused By A Cyber Attack

The disruption, which occurred on Thursday morning, has raised concerns about whether it was the result of a cyber attack.

Update: Tyler Perry Offers Actress Cocoa Brown $400,000 Toward A New Home After Hers Burned Down

Tyler Perry is back with another good deed.

FOX NEWS TRUMP SNEAKS WILL SWAY BLACK VOTERS Rapper Peezy Loves ‘Em!!!

A FOX News host is under fire for suggesting Donald Trump's new sneakers will win over Black America — and one rapper from Detroit seems ready to cosign that message.

UPDATE: Texas Judge Issues Ruling In Case Of School District That Suspended Teen Due To Length Of His Locs

A Texas judge has issued a ruling in the case of a school district that suspended a teenager for the length of his dreadlocks.

Plot Thickens! Alleged Husband In Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ Series Shares His Side (Videos)

If a 50-part story time wasn't enough, the 'Who TF Did I Marry' TikTok series just got a season two! Now, the man revealed as the husband "Legion" in Reesa Teesa's viral story has shared his POV.

