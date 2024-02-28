Honda DreamCab Gives Clark Atlanta University Students Chances To Win Cash Prizes Trivia Style

CLOSE

Honda, the Japanese automobile manufacturing giant, has heightened its commitment to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and is introducing a new trivia game show, Honda DreamCab. Hosted by media personality Nia Symone, Honda DreamCab launched earlier this month and pits Clark Atlanta University students against the host who rattles off questions that could ultimately lead to some cash winnings.

Honda DreamCab launched on Feb. 20 with Nia Symone gamely taking on the hosting duties. Symone, who attended Alabama State University, invites students into the DreamCab, the 2024 Honda HR-V, and grills students with various random questions in a quest to win up to $1,000 in cash.

DreamCab is part of Honda’s ongoing work with HBCUs across the nation as part of its “Drive the Legacy” initiative is comprised of several programs including the Honda Thurgood Marshall College Fund Immersion Event, which took place in August 2023, and the Honda x HBCU Mentoring Circle Program among other programs under the initiative.

For more than 30 years, Honda has given out over $14 million in grants in support of HBCUs to bolster their educational programs and facilities. Over 300,000 students have been assisted by way of these grants and programs. Learn more about the Drive the Legacy initiative by clicking here.

You can watch all six episodes of Honda DreamCab via the Honda Creative Studio channel on YouTube by clicking here. We’ve also shared the trailer for the series below.

