The Bijou Star Files: Summer Walker Honors MJB

Social Media Goes IN After Summer Walker Performs Tribute To Mary J. Blige At Urban One Honors (Video)
Social media users are not holding back on their thoughts and reactions after Summer Walkerperformed a tribute to Mary J. Blige. Read More
DIDDY ATTY. ON LAWSUIT 2 Women Come Forward …SAY THEY’RE FALSELY ID’D AS ‘UNDERAGE’
Diddy’s attorney says a couple individuals who were identified as minors in the salacious lawsuit filed against the mogul are not minors at all … they’re fully grown women. Read More
CAM NEWTON Cops On 7v7 Brawl …NO ONE WANTED TO PRESS CHARGES AFTER FIGHT
It appears Cam Newton and the rest of the combatants involved in the brawl at a youth football tournament last weekend will not be facing jail time for their roles in the scuffle … ’cause cops say none of the participants want to pursue criminal charges against one another. Read More
LIAM GALLAGHERSLAMS ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMS’ Mariah Carey?! Bollocks!’
Liam Gallagher says a lot of the people who’ve been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year don’t deserve to be there — taking aim at hip-hop/ R&B acts specifically. Read More
La La Anthony Reveals How Her Family Feels About Her Intimate Scenes On ‘BMF’
While La La Anthony is no stranger to acting, performing more intimate scenes was new for her when she signed on for STARZ’s hit series, ‘Power.’ Read More
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sued For Reportedly Breaking Model’s Leg During Football Drills
Where Are They Now? Acclaimed R&B Duo Zhane