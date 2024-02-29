The Bijou Star Files: Summer Walker Honors MJB

CLOSE

Social Media Goes IN After Summer Walker Performs Tribute To Mary J. Blige At Urban One Honors (Video)

Social media users are not holding back on their thoughts and reactions after Summer Walker performed a tribute to Mary J. Blige.

DIDDY ATTY. ON LAWSUIT 2 Women Come Forward …SAY THEY’RE FALSELY ID’D AS ‘UNDERAGE’

Diddy's attorney says a couple individuals who were identified as minors in the salacious lawsuit filed against the mogul are not minors at all … they're fully grown women.

CAM NEWTON Cops On 7v7 Brawl …NO ONE WANTED TO PRESS CHARGES AFTER FIGHT

It appears Cam Newton and the rest of the combatants involved in the brawl at a youth football tournament last weekend will not be facing jail time for their roles in the scuffle … 'cause cops say none of the participants want to pursue criminal charges against one another.

LIAM GALLAGHERSLAMS ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMS’ Mariah Carey?! Bollocks!’

Liam Gallagher says a lot of the people who've been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year don't deserve to be there — taking aim at hip-hop/ R&B acts specifically.

La La Anthony Reveals How Her Family Feels About Her Intimate Scenes On ‘BMF’

While La La Anthony is no stranger to acting, performing more intimate scenes was new for her when she signed on for STARZ's hit series, 'Power.'

