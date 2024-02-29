Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Official Trailer Has Dropped

CLOSE

It’s about to go down on Hulu. People are about to see how they parents and in some cases grandparents got down in their college days at Freaknik in Atlanta the largest, wildest, freaky, spring break picnic in history, as the official trailer for ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ has dropped.

Back in 1983 a legend was born, a small picnic in a public park near the Atlanta University Center sponsored by the D.C. Metro Club for students who could not afford to return home for spring break. By the 90’s that small picnic had turned into an annual event that was held during the third weekend in April that grew into a phenomenon that had, dance contests, concerts, parties, a basketball tournament, rap sessions, a film festival and a job fair, giving it the moniker as Atlanta’s most infamous street party, with students from all over the country making it the number one spring break go to. Then in 1999, actions by the police and elected officials caused the celebration of what had become known as ‘Freaknik’ to cease. ‘Freaknik’ that got its name from mixing Freak and Picnic together, was attempted to be duplicated in 2019 as a music festival, however was never quite the same. Now 40 years later, Hulu is now bringing the legend of ‘Freaknik’ to the documentary stream.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally.

‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ steams on Hulu March 21st.

Take a look at the video below, and let us know if you see anybody you know.