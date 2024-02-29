2 Women Sue Sue Sue Jeffrey Osborne

CLOSE

Grammy nominated singer Jeffrey Osborne started his career back in the 70’s with the legendary R&B group LTD best known for their hits such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again” and their many ballads, such as “Love Ballad”,and “We Both Deserve Each Other’s Love”. Jeffrey Osborne like a lot of lead singers of groups back in the day went solo in 1982, dropping the Quiet Storm smash hit “On the Wings of Love” and “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Woo song)”. At 75 years old Jeffrey Osborne has continued to tour and slay concert stages without complaint. That is until now.

Two woman are claiming that Jeffrey Osborne wouldn’t ‘woo, woo, woo’ so they are going to sue, sue, sue.

The two women, Danielle Buchanan and Maneva Currie, filed a complaint in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday against crooner Jeffrey Osborne and the Greek Theater, where he performed, claiming Osborne intentionally inflicted emotional distress on them.

According to a report on May 6, 2023 at the Greek Theater, Jeffrey Osborne requested that his team find someone in the audience to help him sing his 1986 hit “You Should Be Mine (The Woo Woo Song).” Allegedly Danielle Buchanan was picked to sing “Can you woo woo woo?”. Next thing you know Danielle Buchanan’s face goes up on the jumbo screens, her girl, Maneva Currie whips out her cellphone to document the once in a lifetime moment. Allegedly that’s when Jeffrey Osborne threw cold water on their moment when he told the audience and his team, “I want a White person.”

According to the complaint “Buchanan and Currie, left the concert emotionally disturbed,” “Based on the public humiliation, [they] were afraid to engage socially in their lives for months and eventually as a result of the pain and suffering, they had to seek psycho-therapy.”

Ms. Buchanan and Ms. Currie are seeking $2million and jury trial.