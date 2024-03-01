The Bijou Star Files: Why Is Beyoncé Rocking A Mullet

CLOSE

Beyoncé Fans Think She’s Teasing Rock Era With Mullet in New Fashion Spread

Beyoncé’s latest spread in ‘CR Fashion Book’ has some fans thinking that her ‘Act III’ will be rock-oriented. Read More

DIDDY SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER CAN’T REMAIN ANONYMOUS

The woman suing Diddy for an alleged sexual assault she claims happened when she was in high school has to reveal her identity … the judge just ruled she can’t keep her identity under wraps as a Jane Doe if the case moves forward. Read More

MEEK MILL REPEATEDLY INSISTS HE’S NOT GAY …Reacts To Reckless Diddy Rumors

Meek Mill is now roped into the latest Diddy lawsuit drama — quite salaciously and carelessly, we might add — and yet, he’s taking the bait and publicly responding with a rant about being straight as an arrow. Read More

Charlamagne Tha God Shares His Reaction To Wendy Williams’ Documentary, Her Manager And Lifetime (WATCH)

Charlamagne Tha God and the cast of ‘The Breakfast Club’ have shared their reactions to the ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ documentary. Read More

