TikToker Reesa Teesa Has Landed Her Truth On Major Networks

CLOSE

Reesa Teesa went viral on TikTok when she shared her story “Who TF Did I Marry” in a 50 part series. Captivating viewers with the ultimate ‘Relationship Hour’ where Reesa Teesa pours out 8 hours of relationship red flags, in marriage that stripped her of so much, that ended in divorce after 6 months.

“I’m going to tell the story of how I met, dated, and married and divorced a real pathological liar,”

Reesa Teesa has now made her way from sharing her story on social media to sharing it on major networks.

During the shutdown for the COIVD-19 pandemic, two weeks after meeting Reesa Teesa and the man she thought was the love of her life moved in together in her home in the ATL.

At first everything was cool when Reesa Teesa’s man began paying for bills, using money he claimed was from his former career as a professional arena football player. Reesa Teesa became pregnant and suffered a miscarriage, saying there bond became stronger until Reesa Teesa said she discovered he had a criminal record with documents revealing her husband had pled guilty in 2017 to charges of impersonating a police officer and had an open warrant for violating probation. Plus his ends wasn’t adding up, and promises couldn’t be financially kept.

Reesa Teesa didn’t divulge her husbands real name but he exposed himself when he tried to refute her 50 part story with 1 of his own, claiming that their relationship ended because Reesa Teesa allegedly had an affair and maintaining that the story about their relationship was only posted because he is in another relationship.

According to Reesa Teesa the videos were therapeutic.

Wonder how long it will be until she gets that Lifetime or Netflix deal?

See video below