LeBron James Becomes 1st In NBA History To Drop 40K Career Points

CLOSE

Can we finally give LeBron James the G.O.A.T title?

Congratulations are in order as this past weekend King James added another trophy to his cabinet, plus another page in the NBA history books by becoming the first NBA player ever to record 40K career points.

Just A Kid from Akron, LeBron James recorded the record-breaking basket just over a minute into the 2nd quarter against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night.

In 2022 LBJ, became the first player to pass 30,000 points, 10,000 assists and 10,000 rebounds. Then in 2023 he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record.