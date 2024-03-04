The Bijou Star Files: Lil Meech Is Expecting But Not Expecting

CLOSE

Lil Meech Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ for His Father Big Meech to Be Released From Prison

Lil Meech says the family might throw the biggest party ever for Big Meech once he’s released.Read More

Lil Meech Reveals His And Summer Walker’s Relationship Status & Addresses Rumored Baby On The Way (Videos)

Lil Meech is getting candid about his and Summer Walker‘s relationship status while addressing rumors that he’s expecting a child. Read More

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA FATAL SHOOTING RUINS OPENING DAY

Chaos reigned at the grand opening of Six Flags Over Georgia … with mobs of unruly teenagers fighting inside the theme park, escalating to a massive police response and a fatal shooting. Read More

CAITLIN CLARK NEW NCAA HOOPS SCORING RECORD …Surpasses Pistol Pete!!!

Move over Pete Maravich, make way for Caitlin Clark … there’s a new all-time leading scorer in college basketball. Read More

JOHN AMOS Police Investigation Opened INTO ALLEGED NEGLECT OF CARE

Cops are looking into allegations of neglect regarding the care of “Good Times” star John Amos and the investigation is just getting started … Read More

NICKI MINAJ FANS BRAWL DURING ‘PINK FRIDAY 2’ TOUR …Setting Tone Opening Night!!!

Nicki Minaj fans are clearly passionate … both about her music and standing their ground, it seems — ’cause a group of her supporters got into a fight during her tour’s opening performance! Read More

OKLAHOMA H.S. FUNDRAISER VIDEO SHOWS STUDENTS LICKING TOES …School Under Investigation

Video from a high school fundraiser of students licking toes has gone viral online … and it’s got parents up in arms while an investigation seems to be startin’ up. Read More

RIHANNA ALL SMILES AFTER WEDDING SINGER GIG… Makes Millions, Gets Swag Too!!!

Rihanna‘s absolutely glowing and grinning after her killer set at a wedding party thrown by the richest man in Asia — and she even left the gig with some parting gifts to go along with an astronomical payday. Read More

WENDY WILLIAMS LIFETIME DOC DRAWS MILLIONS OF VIEWERS… Bigger Than Gypsy Rose!

Wendy Williams truly is the queen of all media — or at least the queen of Lifetime — … ’cause her new doc has apparently taken cable TV by storm … even beating Gypsy Rose. Read More

STEPH CURRY’S WIFE, AYESHAI’M PREGNANT!!!… Couple Expecting 4th Kid

Steph and Ayesha Curry are adding to the family roster … the NBA superstar’s wife is pregnant with their fourth child!!! Read More

Katt Williams Goes Viral Again In Conspiracy-Filled Interview With Joe Rogan (Video)

Katt Williams set social media on fire once again after his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. Read More

Georgia House Passes Bill Allowing Police To Arrest Anyone Suspected Of Being In The Country Illegally

The Georgia State House recently passed a new bill allowing police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the United States illegally. Read More

Angela Bassett Opens Up About The Challenges She Endured While Filming “What’s Love Got To Do With It”: “I Literally Wailed, Cried For 16 Hours”

Angela Bassett recalls the physically and emotionally challenges she faced while getting into character for her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Read More

Beyoncé Shares Her Strategy On How She Moves Around Anonymous, Says She Goes To Target Undetected

Imagine seeing Beyoncé in Target. Not that it’s abnormal, but people probably don’t expect one of the world’s biggest stars to do her shopping because of the chaos it would cause. Read More

Saweetie Opens Up About Her Insecurities Hindering Her Music: “There’s Been A Lot Of Times These People Couple Of Years Where I’ve Given Up On Myself”

Saweetie admits that her “boss b*tch”mentality doesn’t always translate seamlessly into her music-making process. Read More

Saweetie Says She Was Hyper-Sexualized By Industry Executives: I Was Told I Should Twerk More

Rapper Saweetie wants her music to impact her fans meaningfully. Read More

Man Who Shot And Killed Woman Who Mistakenly Drove Up His Rural New York Driveway Sentenced To 25 Years

A man who fatally shot a woman who was with a group of people who mistakenly drove up his rural driveway in upstate New York was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Friday. Read More

Dwight Howard Drops Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit Against Alleged Ex-Lover as He Prepares For Bombshell Trial

A Georgia judge denied a motion filed by Dwight Howard to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him. The judge did agree to seal part of the court documents. Read More

Jeezy Pleads With Court To Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy is seeking privacy in his divorce from Jeannie Mai, citing that their separation has become “contentious.” Read More

Chris Brown Hit With $1.7 Million Judgment For Unpaid Popeyes Restaurant Loan, Could Risk Losing His Property If He Fails To Repay It

A Los Angeles court hit Chris Brown with a $1.7 million judgment after the singer and dancer allegedly failed to pay an outstanding Popeyes restaurant loan. Read More

