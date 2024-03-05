Warrensville: Tirrell Edwards Found Guilty Of Murder Of Amanda Williams

Back in October, Warrensville Heights police were initially called to a home at the 19700 block of Sunset Drive after Tirrell Edwards had called 911 just before midnight to say he killed his fiancée, 46 year old Popular Hairdresser/Mother/Grandmother, Amanda Williams. Edwards was not arrested right away, which led to a public outcry for justice.
Tirrell Edwards had claimed self-defense, but now faces up to life in prison, after a jury found Tirrell Edwards guilty of shooting and killing his fiancée Amanda Williams at their Warrensville Heights home.
* Two counts of murder
* Two counts of felonious assault
* One count of domestic violence
Tirrell Edwards was acquitted of aggravated murder.
