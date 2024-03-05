Entertainment News

Warrensville: Tirrell Edwards Found Guilty Of Murder Of Amanda Williams

Published on March 5, 2024

Cuyahoga County Courthouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Source: Leonid Andronov / Getty

Back in October, Warrensville Heights police were initially called to a home at the 19700 block of Sunset Drive after Tirrell Edwards had called 911 just before midnight to say he killed his fiancée, 46 year old Popular Hairdresser/Mother/Grandmother, Amanda Williams.  Edwards was not arrested right away, which led to a public outcry for justice.

Tirrell Edwards had claimed self-defense, but now faces up to life in prison, after a jury found Tirrell Edwards guilty of shooting and killing his fiancée Amanda Williams at their Warrensville Heights home.

* Two counts of murder

* Two counts of felonious assault

* One count of domestic violence

Tirrell Edwards was acquitted of aggravated murder.

