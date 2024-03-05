The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are Still On The Love Boat

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 5, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
JONATHAN MAJORS HEAD OVER HEELS FOR GF MEAGAN GOOD So ‘In Love’ Post-Conviction
Jonathan Majors is gaga for Meagan Good … and not even his recent legal woes can put a dent in their relationship — just check out the first words out of his mouth about her. Read More
JASON KELCE I’M RETIRING …Gives Tearful Goodbye
Jason Kelce‘s NFL career is over. Read More
Kelce Brothers to be honored with bobblehead giveaway at Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday night
One day after announcing his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles following a 13-year Hall of Fame-caliber career, Jason Kelce will be honored back where it all began. Read More
‘INSECURE’ STAR AMANDA SEALES BIDEN STILL ‘EVIL’ ON GAZA CONFLICT
Amanda Seales ain’t holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on President Biden‘s approach to the Israeli conflict in Gaza, and she firmly believes it could cost him the election. Read More
USHER BALI VACATION WITH RUSSELL SIMMONS… Let’s Do Yoga!!!
Usher made a pit stop on his Bali vacation, visiting one of the island’s most famous residents … Russell Simmons. Read More
RUSSELL WILSON CUT BY BRONCOS
Russell Wilson‘s ride in Denver has come to an end … the Broncos just announced they’re cutting their quarterback. Read More
TLC’S CHILLI A GRANDMA AT 53!!Son Welcomes Baby Girl
Chilli is officially a grandma at 53 ’cause her son, Tron Austin, has just welcomed his first child with his wife, Jeong Ah Wang! Read More
TESLA CYBERTRUCK CRASHED INTO BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL… Elon Musk Weighs In
A rep for the Dorchester Collection — the company that owns The Beverly Hills Hotel, among others — tells TMZ … none of its valets had anything to do with this crash, despite speculation. Read More
2 HORSES ON A HIGHWAY GALLOPING FREELY AFTER GREAT ESCAPE Cops Called In to Wrangle!!!
Cleveland Police were involved in a highway chase this weekend that had serious horsepower — and we mean that literally … as the suspects in question were 2 rogue stallions! Read More
DONALD TRUMP WINS SCOTUS APPEAL AGAINST CO …Ya Can’t Disqualify Him!!!
Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado for the 2024 presidential election, and that goes for every other state as well … something the Supreme Court just set in stone. Read More
JAMIE FOXX PROMISES TO SPILL ON HEALTH SCARE …During AAFCA Speech
Jamie Foxx says he’s going to finally address what exactly happened to him that landed him in the hospital last year — but it sounds like it’ll be a televised special of some sort. Read More
Mathew Knowles Defends Tina Knowles & Beyonce From Haircare Critics — Also Backs Kelly Rowland Amid “Today Show” Drama: “She Is Not A Diva”
In a recent interview in NYC, Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and former manager of Destiny’s Child, passionately defended his family members against criticism surrounding hair care and diva accusations. Read More
Charles Barkley Says He Will ‘Punch’ Any Black Person He Sees Wearing Donald Trump’s Mugshot
Charles Barkley didn’t mince his words when responding to Donald Trump’s latest commentary on Black people. Read More
Oregon Father Arrested for Drugging Daughter’s Friends at Sleepover With Laced Smoothies
Police say that an Oregon father allegedly spiked his daughter’s friends’ smoothies with sedatives and hovered over them while they slept at his home. Read More
Teen in Critical Condition After Reportedly Being Shot by Police Officer Amid Chaos at Georgia Six Flags
The opening of the Six Flags Over Georgia season was marked Saturday by a chaotic scene involving fights breaking out across the park and then a police and security clearout that ended with a 15-year-old shot by an officer nearby. Read More
Ex-RHOA Star Apollo Nida Seemingly Caught Cheating On Wife In Ring Camera Footage That Shows Him w/ Another Woman + Allegedly Tells Side Chick ‘We Going To Have A Baby’ In Leaked Text Messages
It looks like karma has hit Apollo Nida pretty hard this time around. Read More
Nicki Minaj Accused Of Stealing Viral TikTok Dance For Tour, Choreographer Claims His Attempt At Receiving Credit Has Been ‘Rejected’
Drama has officially found its way to Nicki Minaj’s tour. Read More
Kelsey Nicole Talks PTSD Diagnosis And Betrayal By Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez; Admits She Found Out Night Of Shooting But Claims It’s Not The Reason She And Meg Fell Out
Kelsey Nicole, born Kelsey Harris, is finally breaking her silence following the 2020 shooting involving her ex-best friend, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and ex-friend, Toronto rapper Tory Lanez. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Here's Where To Find The Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Cam Newton Remains Unfazed After Getting Jumped At Youth Football Event, Social Media Reacts
-
Get Your Tickets To The We Them Ones Comedy Tour!
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sued For Reportedly Breaking Model’s Leg During Football Drills