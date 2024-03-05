The Bijou Star Files: Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are Still On The Love Boat

CLOSE

JONATHAN MAJORS HEAD OVER HEELS FOR GF MEAGAN GOOD So ‘In Love’ Post-Conviction

Jonathan Majors is gaga for Meagan Good … and not even his recent legal woes can put a dent in their relationship — just check out the first words out of his mouth about her. Read More

JASON KELCE I’M RETIRING …Gives Tearful Goodbye

Jason Kelce‘s NFL career is over. Read More

Kelce Brothers to be honored with bobblehead giveaway at Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday night

One day after announcing his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles following a 13-year Hall of Fame-caliber career, Jason Kelce will be honored back where it all began. Read More

‘INSECURE’ STAR AMANDA SEALES BIDEN STILL ‘EVIL’ ON GAZA CONFLICT

Amanda Seales ain’t holding back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on President Biden‘s approach to the Israeli conflict in Gaza, and she firmly believes it could cost him the election. Read More

USHER BALI VACATION WITH RUSSELL SIMMONS… Let’s Do Yoga!!!

Usher made a pit stop on his Bali vacation, visiting one of the island’s most famous residents … Russell Simmons. Read More

RUSSELL WILSON CUT BY BRONCOS

Russell Wilson‘s ride in Denver has come to an end … the Broncos just announced they’re cutting their quarterback. Read More

TLC’S CHILLI A GRANDMA AT 53!!Son Welcomes Baby Girl

Chilli is officially a grandma at 53 ’cause her son, Tron Austin, has just welcomed his first child with his wife, Jeong Ah Wang! Read More

TESLA CYBERTRUCK CRASHED INTO BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL… Elon Musk Weighs In

A rep for the Dorchester Collection — the company that owns The Beverly Hills Hotel, among others — tells TMZ … none of its valets had anything to do with this crash, despite speculation. Read More

2 HORSES ON A HIGHWAY GALLOPING FREELY AFTER GREAT ESCAPE Cops Called In to Wrangle!!!

Cleveland Police were involved in a highway chase this weekend that had serious horsepower — and we mean that literally … as the suspects in question were 2 rogue stallions! Read More

DONALD TRUMP WINS SCOTUS APPEAL AGAINST CO …Ya Can’t Disqualify Him!!!

Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Colorado for the 2024 presidential election, and that goes for every other state as well … something the Supreme Court just set in stone. Read More

JAMIE FOXX PROMISES TO SPILL ON HEALTH SCARE …During AAFCA Speech

Jamie Foxx says he’s going to finally address what exactly happened to him that landed him in the hospital last year — but it sounds like it’ll be a televised special of some sort. Read More

Mathew Knowles Defends Tina Knowles & Beyonce From Haircare Critics — Also Backs Kelly Rowland Amid “Today Show” Drama: “She Is Not A Diva”

In a recent interview in NYC, Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and former manager of Destiny’s Child, passionately defended his family members against criticism surrounding hair care and diva accusations. Read More

Charles Barkley Says He Will ‘Punch’ Any Black Person He Sees Wearing Donald Trump’s Mugshot

Charles Barkley didn’t mince his words when responding to Donald Trump’s latest commentary on Black people. Read More

Oregon Father Arrested for Drugging Daughter’s Friends at Sleepover With Laced Smoothies

Police say that an Oregon father allegedly spiked his daughter’s friends’ smoothies with sedatives and hovered over them while they slept at his home. Read More

Teen in Critical Condition After Reportedly Being Shot by Police Officer Amid Chaos at Georgia Six Flags

The opening of the Six Flags Over Georgia season was marked Saturday by a chaotic scene involving fights breaking out across the park and then a police and security clearout that ended with a 15-year-old shot by an officer nearby. Read More

Ex-RHOA Star Apollo Nida Seemingly Caught Cheating On Wife In Ring Camera Footage That Shows Him w/ Another Woman + Allegedly Tells Side Chick ‘We Going To Have A Baby’ In Leaked Text Messages

It looks like karma has hit Apollo Nida pretty hard this time around. Read More

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Stealing Viral TikTok Dance For Tour, Choreographer Claims His Attempt At Receiving Credit Has Been ‘Rejected’

Drama has officially found its way to Nicki Minaj’s tour. Read More

Kelsey Nicole Talks PTSD Diagnosis And Betrayal By Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez; Admits She Found Out Night Of Shooting But Claims It’s Not The Reason She And Meg Fell Out

Kelsey Nicole, born Kelsey Harris, is finally breaking her silence following the 2020 shooting involving her ex-best friend, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and ex-friend, Toronto rapper Tory Lanez. Read More

