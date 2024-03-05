Michelle Williams New Viral Commercial Will Make You Say Her Name

CLOSE

Now this should have been a Super Bowl commercial, winning the ‘Best Commercial’ award.

Everybody talks about Beyonce’ and Kelly Rowland, but what about the 3rd Destiny’s Child member, Michelle Williams.

Michelle Williams recently teamed up with Uber One, and dropped a commercial making a hillarious spoof out of nobody recognizing Grammy Award winning Michelle Williams.

The commercial starts off with 44 year old Michelle Williams sitting in a park “OK, OK, my Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint,” before turning to the woman seated beside her, who’s eating a snack. “You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups, and no one recognizes me.” Before the woman asks her at the end “Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?” Michelle gives a big superstar grin and the woman say’s “Dropped your wallet,”

Check out the Michelle Williams viral commercial below.