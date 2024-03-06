The Bijou Star Files: Katt’s Response To Nicki Minaj Request

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 6, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Katt Williams Responds After Nicki Minaj Shares Request For Him To Join Her On ‘Pink Friday 2’ World Tour (Video)

Katt Williams has responded to Nicki Minaj’s request for him to join her on her ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour …Read More

Amber Riley Reveals Why She Refused Intimate Scene With ‘Glee’ Co-Star

Amber Riley explains why she rejected an intimate scene during her stint on the hit Fox series, ‘Glee.’ Read More

Facebook & Instagram Outage Resolved After Being Down In Multiple Countries

Facebook (Meta) and Instagram went down today in a random outage. To be clear, all of Meta’s platforms weren’t working early Tuesday, including Threads, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Jay-Z Gave Him A Call To Speak About His Controversial Beyonce Vs. Rihanna Comments

Stephen A. Smith is reflecting on the time he made some controversial comments about Rihanna and Beyonce when Rih-Rih was gearing up for her Superbowl halftime performance last year. Read More

Tyreek Hill Addresses Rick Ross Filming His House Catching On Fire: ‘I Can’t F*** With You No More’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill didn’t appreciate Rick Ross posting his burning house all over social media…Read More

Man Gets Stung In Testicles By Scorpion While He Slept at Las Vegas Hotel

“I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area,” Michael Farchi told KLAS. “It felt like a sharp glass or a knife.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am