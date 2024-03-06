D.L. Hughley Talks Mo’Nique Beef And Kamala Harris Apology

CLOSE

Lately Club Shay Shay has been going viral after comedians, Katt Williams and Mo’Nique took a sip on the yac then spilled tea that lit up the internet like the lights in Time Square. Some of the people that were caught up in the tea spillage addressed/defended themselves via social media. Today D.L. Hughley sat down on The Jason Lee Show podcast to speak on his name being spoke on by Katt Williams, his beef with Mo’Nique and much more.

According to D.L. Hughley he is okay with what Katt Williams had to say, however he will never forgive Mo’Nique.

“Here’s what I will say, whatever was said wasn’t for me,” “Whatever was said opened up a wound in my daughter that we’re arguing about right now. I’ve never had money all my life, but the love of my children I’ll always have. And when something jeopardizes that, I could never forgive you for it.” I love my children, and to feel like I couldn’t protect them and then that plays out over and over — it’s something I won’t forgive you for. My daughter is so angry with me she hasn’t spoke to me in weeks.”

D.L. Hughley shared that Katt Williams is the greatest person he has ever scene to do what he does and how he apologized to Kamala Harris personally for buying into the narrative that she was to blame for the 3 strikes law that decimated the black community.

