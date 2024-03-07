Megan Thee Stallion Was Asked To Take A Snake To The Head

CLOSE

This is not a ‘Hiss’ commercial.

Megan Thee Stallion is living it up in Japan, trying to kick it like the Japanese do, that’s until they brought Megan Thee Stallion a bottle wanting her to do a shot. What’s wrong with that? The bottle had a dead viper in it.

In Mexico the tequila has a worm in it and when the hard core finish the bottle they eat the worm. Well in Japan the Habushu has a Habu snake (pit Viper) in it, and Megan Thee Stallion did a shot of it. Meg’s didn’t eat the snake but said the liquor tasted like a snake.

Megan Thee Stallion reaction when they brought the bottle out was “What the f*ck,” and she wanted to know “… Is this gonna kill me? He’s looking at me!” Megan then turned the bottle so the snake wouldn’t be facing her while she throw the drink back.

Habushu is powered by poison, the local Habu snake is said to ferment inside the bottle to age as long as possible which makes the liquor super strong.