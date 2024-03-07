Tems Accepts Billboard Women In Music 2024 ‘The Breakthrough Award ‘

CLOSE

Present, accept, dedicate, repeat…Congratulations are in order as Tems has been honored with another prestigious award.

Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, who rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence”, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination. That same year, she was featured on the song “Fountains” by Drake. Tems co-wrote the lead single from the soundtrack album of the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, which earned her nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

So it was only fitting that, 28 year old Tems was presented ‘The Breakthrough Award’ by Savannah James at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music, YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

Tems dedicated her award to “the first woman I ever met,” her mother, who broke with Yoruba tradition by choosing her daughter’s name Témìládè Openiyi — a role typically reserved for the father’s side of the family — because “God told me,” Tems’ mother explained on For Broken Ears’ “Témìládè Interlude.“

