Entertainment

Women SEC Championship LSU and South Carolina Brawl

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 SEC Women's Tournament - LSU vs South Carolina

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Sunday SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game between No. 2 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina was a battle, literally that turned into a brawl before South Carolina became the victors.

South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso the game before hit the game winning three to secure their destiny into the championship against LSU, only to ejected after going Andre The Giant on LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson.

Related Stories

The altercation began when LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson committed a foul on South Carolina freshman Milaysia Fulwiley. A chain reaction of pushing and shoving ensued to the point of Johnson’s brother, Trayron Milton, jumping from his seat onto the court.

6 players were ejected, Flau’Jae Johnson’s brother was escorted out of the arena and Kamilla Cardoso, will be suspended for the 1st game of the upcoming 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament.

Following South Carolina beating LSU 79-72, legendary college coach Dawn Staley apologized for what went on during the game.  However LSU’s coach Kim Mulkey had questions about how the situation was handled and a wish that Kamilla Cardoso had pushed Angel Reese.  (see video below)

“But I can tell you this: I wish she would’ve pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid — you’re 6-foot-8 — don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion,” Mulkey said. “Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it.”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

 

RELATED TAGS

LSU South Carolina

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 SEC Women's Tournament - LSU vs South Carolina
Entertainment

Women SEC Championship LSU and South Carolina Brawl

blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets
Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

Cuyahoga County Courthouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Entertainment News

Warrensville: Tirrell Edwards Found Guilty Of Murder Of Amanda Williams

- CLE

Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping

Entertainment News

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

Close