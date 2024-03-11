Women SEC Championship LSU and South Carolina Brawl

CLOSE

Sunday SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Game between No. 2 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina was a battle, literally that turned into a brawl before South Carolina became the victors.

South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso the game before hit the game winning three to secure their destiny into the championship against LSU, only to ejected after going Andre The Giant on LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson.

The altercation began when LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson committed a foul on South Carolina freshman Milaysia Fulwiley. A chain reaction of pushing and shoving ensued to the point of Johnson’s brother, Trayron Milton, jumping from his seat onto the court.

6 players were ejected, Flau’Jae Johnson’s brother was escorted out of the arena and Kamilla Cardoso, will be suspended for the 1st game of the upcoming 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament.

Following South Carolina beating LSU 79-72, legendary college coach Dawn Staley apologized for what went on during the game. However LSU’s coach Kim Mulkey had questions about how the situation was handled and a wish that Kamilla Cardoso had pushed Angel Reese. (see video below)

“But I can tell you this: I wish she would’ve pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid — you’re 6-foot-8 — don’t push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion,” Mulkey said. “Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it.”

