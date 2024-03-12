Somebody Beat Reesa Teesa To The ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Movie Bag [See Trailer]

CLOSE

Technology is somethings else. Their once was a movie on Netflix shot entirely using an iPhone. Now it seems that just weeks after Reesa Teesa went viral for her series on TikTok ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ and her going on a National Television interview tour somebody beat her to the bag.

The new low-budget flick from Alvin Gray’s 9/10 Productions Film is titled The Wife That Didn’t Know Who She Married, and the trailer teases a story closely mirroring Reesa Teesa’s 50-part TikTok series. It features several details pulled from her real-life story, including the ultra-specific inclusion of Gatorade bottles. At one point, the protagonist Tessa (very subtle) flat-out asks another character, “Who the fuck did I marry?”

They have even already dropped a trailer. Take a look below.