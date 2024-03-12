Entertainment

Somebody Beat Reesa Teesa To The ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Movie Bag [See Trailer]

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Reesa Teesa/TikTok asset

Source: TikTok / TikTok

Technology is somethings else.  Their once was a movie on Netflix shot entirely using an iPhone.  Now it seems that just weeks after Reesa Teesa went viral for her series on TikTok ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ and her going on a National Television interview tour somebody beat her to the bag.

The new low-budget flick from Alvin Gray’s 9/10 Productions Film is titled The Wife That Didn’t Know Who She Married, and the trailer teases a story closely mirroring Reesa Teesa’s 50-part TikTok series. It features several details pulled from her real-life story, including the ultra-specific inclusion of Gatorade bottles. At one point, the protagonist Tessa (very subtle) flat-out asks another character, “Who the fuck did I marry?”

They have even already dropped a trailer.  Take a look below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Reesa Teesa/TikTok asset
Entertainment

Somebody Beat Reesa Teesa To The ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Movie Bag [See Trailer]

blue siren on the police car during control in the city streets
Local

Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment News

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

- CLE

Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

- CLE

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

Close