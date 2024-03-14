‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Cancelled, After Season 4 It’s A Wrap

CLOSE

WTH is going on!? Power Universe lovers first get the news that another chapter is being added to the book on the Starz network, Power Origins, the beginnings of Ghost and Tommy, only to get the news that the future of Ghost is getting cancelled.

It’s being reported that Starz has canceled Power Book II: Ghost, with the show’s fourth season to serve as its last. It will be broken into two parts, premiering June 7 and September 6. It sounds like, making a long statement, short from Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsh before shocking ‘Power’ fans with news of the cancellation, it boils down to money.

Related Stories D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ was heavily star studded with cast members Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Larenz Tate, so it sounds like when it came time to cut some payroll they started with chapter II.

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson dropped the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season four, labelling it the final chapter.

Talk about a kick in the gut. Take a look at the official trailer below.