The Bijou Star Files: 'Power II: Ghost' Feel Blindsided

March 15, 2024

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 15, 2024:

‘Power II: Ghost’…CAST SAYS THEY’RE BLINDSIDED

50 Cent and Starz are putting “Power Book II: Ghost” in its final resting place after its fourth season … apparently news to the cast of the hit series … as they seem to have found out the same time as the rest of the fans.  Read More

Lil Mama Speaks On The Infamous MTV VMAs Jay-Z, Alicia Keys Performance Stage Crash [VIDEO]

Back in 2009 Jay-Z and Alicia Keys was slaying the MTV Video Music Awards stage with their “Empire State Of Mind”, when rapper Lil Mama was feelin the performance a little bit too much when she decided to take the stage with Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s uninvited.  Beyonce’ tried to stop Lil Mam but there was no stoping her as she posed during that iconic moment at the end of the song.  15 years later Lil Mama is talking about that moment that changed her life forever and not so much for the good. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Unsealed Lawsuit Against A+E Networks Claims ‘Exploitation’

More details from Wendy Williams’ lawsuit against Lifetime parent company A+E Networks have been made public now that the complaint has been unsealed.  Read More

Lawsuit Against ‘Drag Race’ Star Shangela Alleging Rape and Gender Violence Has Been Permanently Dismissed

A lawsuit against Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, better known as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘We’re Here’ star Shangela, has been dismissed.  Read More

Jason Derulo Gets Booed by Fans After He Takes Bathroom Break During Show [Video]

Jason Derulo had to take a quick bathroom during a recent show — and his fans were not happy.  Read More

AMBER ROSE:  MGK REGRETTED THE WAY HE TREATED MEOnly Ex-BF To Apologize!!!

Amber Rose had nothing but love to share about her former flame, Machine Gun Kelly … whom she says is the only ex-boyfriend to apologize for treating her badly.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

