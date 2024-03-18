Meagan Good Says She’s The ‘Happiest I’ve Been in a Long Time’ With Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good has been riding and dying with her man actor Jonathan Majors weathering through his legal drama. Saturday Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors graced the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, answering question and taking photo/video opps when PEOPLE on the event’s red carpet asked Meagan what space she’s in at this “crazy time” in her acting career and personal life. Meagan responded that she is the happiest she’s been in a long time.
“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,” “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”
Remember that hit song ‘Kisses Don’t Lie’ by Evelyn “Champagne” King?
Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.
