Entertainment

Meagan Good Says She’s The ‘Happiest I’ve Been in a Long Time’ With Jonathan Majors

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

Meagan Good has been riding and dying with her man actor Jonathan Majors weathering through his legal drama.  Saturday Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors graced the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, answering question and taking photo/video opps when PEOPLE on the event’s red carpet asked Meagan what space she’s in at this “crazy time” in her acting career and personal life.  Meagan responded that she is the happiest she’s been in a long time.

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what’s next,”  “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Remember that hit song ‘Kisses Don’t Lie’ by Evelyn “Champagne” King?

When they happy couple stopped to take a photo, once the photographer took the picture Meagan Good went to give Jonathan Majors some suga and he didn’t seem like he was feelin the Good Good.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Lifestyle

8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Group of friends taking selfie on harbor in Zakynthos Greece
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Gregory Hal on Peripheral Vascular Disease

Close