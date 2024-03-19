Entertainment

Witness On The Stand At YSL RICO Trial Say’s He Is High

Published on March 19, 2024

Bravo, WEtv or Lifetime, needs to sign a reality television deal with someone in the courts of the YSL TICO trial because the reality of it is that the trial is entertaining as hell.

Some things you just can’t make up nor write a script of it.

Adrian Bean a witness for the prosecution in the YSL RICO trial, while being questioned the stand on Tuesday, asked for some water then told those in the courtroom that he was high and might fall asleep while being questioned.

What’s even funnier is that they asked to take a break to give the masked witness a bottled water.  He took a sip then was asked did he need a moment and her responded that he wanted to keep the ball rolling.

Adrian Bean is one of the people the state have sought to use to establish that hip-hop recording artist Jeffery Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, was at the scene of a drive-by shooting that took the life of Donovan Thomas Jr. on Sept. 11, 2013.

Take a look at the video below.

