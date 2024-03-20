Gianni Vincent Paolo AKA Brayden Weston Speaks On Who’s Running Power Universe

CLOSE

Power Universe lovers first got the news that another chapter is being added to the book on the Starz network, Power Origins, the beginnings of Ghost and Tommy, only to get the news that the future of Ghost is getting cancelled. Starz has canceled Power Book II: Ghost, with the show’s fourth season to serve as its last.

Ghost Jr., AKA Tariq St. Patrick AKA Michael Rainey Jr, when the news broke felt a lil blindside went live and said he found out when “Yall Did”. 50 Cent responded that if Riq answered his phone he would have known.

Interestingly enough Power Book II: Ghost was Starz most successful series that broke all records in season 3. We also know that 50 Cent had been threatening to leave Starz before the Universe even started poppin. So what happened? Starz CEO Jeff Hirsch recently explained how budget costs go up after 3rd and 4th seasons, so instead of giving you amazing content with notable stars, they canceled one of their most popular shows.

So TMZ caught us with Providence, RI, native, writer/director/actor, Gianni Vincent Paolo, known for playing the role of Brayden Weston on Power and its spin-off and sequel, Power Book II: Ghost to find out what does all this mean. Is 50 Cent taking his star studded show somewhere that will show him the money?

Take a listen to what Gianni Vincent had to say about Starz, 50 Cent and losing a job below.