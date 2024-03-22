Ex Mississippi Cops Sentenced To 20 Years For Torturing Two Black Men

CLOSE

Ex-Mississippi Police officers known as members of ‘The Goon Squad’ because of their willingness to use excessive force and not to report it. The former officers were sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty, along with five additional former officers, to a total of 16 charges related to the January 2023 torture of two Black men.

On January 24, 2023 a white person in Rankin County complained to former deputy, Brett McAlpin that two Black men were staying with a white woman at a house in Braxton. McAlpin told Dedmon, who texted a group of white deputies asking if they were “available for a mission.” Once inside, they handcuffed Michael Jenkins and his friend Eddie Parker and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to conceal the mess. They mocked the victims with racial slurs and shocked them with stun guns. Dedmon and Opdyke assaulted them with a sex toy. Elward then shot Jenkins in the mouth, lacerating his tongue and breaking his jaw, they devised a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. Jenkins and Parker were arrested on false charges that were later dismissed.

Tuesday a sentenced former ex-deputy Hunter Elward to 20 years in prison, and former Lt. Jeffrey Middleton to 17.5 years for their actions and on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tom Lee sentenced former Rankin County sheriff’s deputy Christian Dedmon to 40 years in federal prison, and ex-deputy Daniel Opdyke to 17.5 years for their roles in the racist attack.

