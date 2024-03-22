The Bijou Star Files: GloRilla’s Political Aspirations

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 22, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
GloRilla Meets Joe Biden at White House During Women’s History Month Reception
The “F.N.F” rapper attended the Women’s History Month reception at POTUS’ residence where she also met Vice President Kamala Harris. Read More
Ashley Darby Says She’s Putting Her Friendship with Deborah on ‘Pause’ in ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Sneak Peek [Video]
‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 finale airs this Sunday night on Bravo and we here at lovebscott.com have an exclusive sneak peek. Read More
Monica Sets The Record Straight And Responds To Ray J’s Tour Remarks
On Wednesday (March 20), Ray J appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” where he was asked about who would be the opening act between Brandy and Monica. In response, the “One Wish” talent decided on the latter. Read More
Ray J Apologizes For Monica, Brandy Your Hype, Say’s He Spoke Out Of School
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video
8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On