The Bijou Star Files: GloRilla’s Political Aspirations

Published on March 22, 2024

Source: Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 22, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

GloRilla Meets Joe Biden at White House During Women’s History Month Reception

The “F.N.F” rapper attended the Women’s History Month reception at POTUS’ residence where she also met Vice President Kamala Harris.  Read More

Ashley Darby Says She’s Putting Her Friendship with Deborah on ‘Pause’ in ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Sneak Peek [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 8 finale airs this Sunday night on Bravo and we here at lovebscott.com have an exclusive sneak peek.  Read More

Monica Sets The Record Straight And Responds To Ray J’s Tour Remarks

On Wednesday (March 20), Ray J appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” where he was asked about who would be the opening act between Brandy and Monica. In response, the “One Wish” talent decided on the latter.  Read More

Ray J Apologizes For Monica, Brandy Your Hype, Say’s He Spoke Out Of School

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

