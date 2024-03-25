The Bijou Star Files: Deadly Entitlement

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 25, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

New York Man Accused Of Killing A Twin Sister Turns Himself In

New York authorities say they have the man in custody that is accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year- old female who rejected his advances. He also injured the victim’s twin sister. Read More

Alabama Governor Signs Bill To Ban Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Programs In The State

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Read More

TRAVIS KELCE GRABBING SLICES W/ THE BOYS IN CLE …Taylor Totally Absent!!!

Travis Kelce‘s Saturday was truly for the boys … ’cause he grabbed some pizza with his friends — and Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen. Read More

VLADIMIR PUTIN 133 KILLED IN MOSCOW SHOOTING… Claims Ukraine Involved

The death count in Friday’s tragic Moscow mass shooting is much higher than originally believed … according to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH OFF SUBSTANCES AFTER DUI ARREST …Court-Mandated Sobriety

Tiffany Haddish is living a straight-and-narrow existence … saying she’s been off substances for well over two months — though admitting it’s not totally by choice. Read More

‘RHOP’ STAR KAREN HUGER REEKED OF BOOZE AFTER CRASH… According to Cops

Karen Huger was swaying and had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath following her frightening crash Tuesday night in Potomac, MD … this according to the police report. Read More

NICKI MINAJ & KENNETH PETTY ON THE HOOK FOR $500K …Over Security Guard Suit

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were accused of ambushing a security guard with violence a couple years back — and it appears they ignored his lawsuit … ’cause they now owe money. Read More

The Viral Phrase “No Diddy” Is Trending After People Use It To Replace The Slang Word “Pause”

The streets have created new lingo that is synonymous with the slang term “pause.” Read More

An Escaped Pennsylvania Inmate Captured Leaving Planet Fitness After Roughly 4 Months On The Run

An escaped prisoner has been apprehended after being located at a Philadephia Planet Fitness. Read More

College Football Player Travis Hunter Surprises His Mom With Dream Home (Video)

Colorado State student-athlete Travis Hunter recently blessed his mom with a new home! Read More

Congressman David Trone Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During Budget Hearing

Representative David Trone has issued an apology after using a racial slur during a budget hearing. Read More

Georgia Man Charged After Fatally Shooting 23-Year-Old Who Asked Him For Money At A Gas Station

A Georgia man is facing a murder charge after fatally shooting a 23-year-old man at a gas station. Read More

She’s Up! Tristan Thompson Reportedly Ordered To Pay Back Child Support To Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson has reportedly been ordered to pay Maralee Nichols back child support for their two-year-old child.l Read More

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Call It Quits After Six Months

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly called it quits after dating for six months. Read More

Ice Cube Stands On Working With Elon Musk After Fans Call Him Out

Ice Cube has responded to the criticism he’s received since deciding to still go forward with doing business with Elon Musk. Read More

Bobby Brown Shares That He Gets Visits In His Dreams From His Deceased Children, Bobbi Kristina And Bobby Jr.: “It Helps Me Out In A Big Way”

Bobby Brown reveals that even years after their passing, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. continue to appear in his dreams. Read More

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Law Banning Homeless People From Sleeping In Public

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a controversial law banning overnight camping in public spaces by those experiencing homelessness. Read More

Baby on the Way, But the Dad Isn’t On Board: What Now?

Get out your popcorn because the comments on this will be good. Cutting to the chase, should a woman keep a baby a man doesn’t want? Read More

‘RHOP’ Reunion Trailer: Mia Says Boyfriend Incognito Believes He’s The Father of Her Son with Husband Gordon

Mia Thornton discussed the paternity of her son as ex Gordon prepared to drop a bomb in a sneak peek at the ‘RHOP’ season eight reunion. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am