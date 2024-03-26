Legal Team Diddy Calls Raids A Witch Hunt

CLOSE

Breaking news yesterday was that the Los Angeles home of Sean “Diddy” Combs was raided by Homeland Security Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, as well as his Miami home. Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian were detained during the raid, and was unknown whether it was just a formality or was there an arrest made.

Diddy wasn’t at the site of either raid and much speculation as to his whereabouts were made following the raids that are allegedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.

Legal team Diddy is responding in regards to the raids that’s shocked the world yesterday.

Attorney, Aaron Dyer, released the following statement:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

